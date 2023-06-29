Emerald Technology Ventures: Emerald Industrial Climate-Tech Fund Surpasses €250 Million Targeted at Net-Zero Transition

Strong demand from global industrial giants

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / Leading climate-tech pioneer Emerald Technology Ventures has announced that its industrial climate-tech fund has just surpassed €250 million. The flex-term fund's milestone is notable not only for its size, but also because many blue-chip industrial corporations have invested, seeking transformational change to reach their net-zero commitments. The fund supports their drive to be early adopters of the climate-tech solutions that cutting-edge startups can provide. Current investors-a group whose combined total revenues exceed $1 trillion-include diverse global industrial giants in energy, chemicals, materials, packaging, heavy industry, automotive, technology, real estate and utilities.

Partners at Emerald Technology Ventures

From left: Christoph Frei, Simone Riedel Riley, Hans Dellenbach (CFO), Neil Cameron, Markus Moor (CTO), Gina Domanig (CEO & Managing Partner), Helge Daebel, Charles Vaslet (Senior Partner - Open Innovation), Fredric Petit

This milestone also highlights Emerald's overall position as a major player amongst climate-tech VCs, now managing and advising over €1 billion in assets for over 50 Limited Partners. Emerald's other funds specifically target energy transformation, sustainable packaging and global water impact. It also has three corporate-venture-capital (CVC) mandates with industrial tech, energy and packaging companies in Japan, South Africa and Switzerland, in which Emerald curates the entire deal flow of a client's CVC arm. Emerald also manages the Technology Fund on behalf of the Swiss government, which offers loan guarantees to Swiss companies that contribute to a sustainable reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

As the industrial climate-tech fund continues to grow, it not only helps to reveal solutions for sustainable operations but also helps discover and develop new technology that will transform business models to be profitable in a sustainable and climate-friendly economy. The fund's portfolio includes leading technologies in climate tech such as clean energy management, bioplastics, PFAS-free coatings, algorithmic electricity trading, alternative proteins, digital infrastructure assessment, AI-enabled water leak detection and more.

Gina Domanig, Managing Partner and CEO of Emerald, said, "Climate tech is a must-have, not a nice-to-have. We are part of the transformation that is happening in sectors that are not only critical to the economy but critical to our sustainable prosperity. I am excited to be a player in that transformation and to see Emerald's role in catalyzing such large global players to make the difficult changes that are necessary for a healthy planet."

About Emerald Technology Ventures

Emerald is a globally recognized venture capital firm building a sustainable future at the crossroads of industry and technology. Founded in 2000, it is a pioneer in open innovation, providing multinational corporations with rich deal flow and insight into the sectors and markets of tomorrow. Emerald manages and advises assets of over €1 billion from its offices in Zurich, Toronto and Singapore. The firm is dedicated to tackling big challenges in climate change and sustainability via over 500 venture transactions and five third-party investment mandates, including loan guarantees to over 100 startups. For more information, please visit www.emerald.vc

