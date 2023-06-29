Ribbon Biolabs, the DNA synthesis company, today announced the appointment of Roopom Banerjee as Executive Chairman of its Board of Directors. He brings 25 years of strategy, operations, business development, financial advisory, and investment experience in early and late-stage life science companies to Ribbon Biolabs. Mr. Banerjee has held executive, management, and board positions at several US- and EU-based companies, including as CEO of RainDance Technologies, which pioneered next-generation sequencing (NGS) and digital PCR (dPCR) for liquid biopsies. As Executive Chairman, he will draw on his investment experience and his company-scaling strategic expertise to help guide Ribbon's growth to revolutionize and industrialize the manufacturing of synthetic DNA of unprecedented length and complexity for large market applications across the biomedical and life sciences industries.

"We are delighted to welcome Roopom Banerjee to Ribbon Biolabs as our inaugural Executive Chairman. His expertise in strategy, investing, and commercializing innovative technologies, together with his extensive network, will be invaluable as we continue to push the boundaries of DNA synthesis," said CEO and Founder Harold P. de Vladar, Ph.D. "With the establishment of our headquarters, production line, and US operations, we are entering an accelerated phase of company development, in which Roopom will provide sage guidance to further drive Ribbon to become the leading DNA synthesis company globally."

Mr. Banerjee commented: "Ribbon Biolabs is an emerging industry pioneer in synthetic biology, generating long error-free DNA molecules of unprecedented length and complexity, which has tremendous potential impact on therapeutics development and biomedical research. I am excited to help the company through its next stage of commercialization and breakout growth. I look forward to supporting and guiding Ribbon's talented and collaborative team, which is passionate about revolutionizing DNA synthesis."

Roopom Banerjee is a seasoned industry leader who currently serves as a Managing Partner at WhiteLeaf Advisors LLC, where he guides companies from seed stage to successful exit. Additionally, he is a Senior Advisor at Bain Capital and an Operating Partner at CRG where he actively advises on life science capital investments. He currently sits on several private and public company boards across life science tools, diagnostics, and therapeutics. Previously, he was President and CEO of RainDance Technologies (acquired by BioRad). Earlier in his career, he spent a decade on Wall Street at Goldman Sachs, McKinsey, and Leerink Swann advising companies ranging from venture-backed life science startups to the Fortune 500 on strategy and financing. In total, he has completed over 100 strategic advisory, financing, and investing transactions comprising over $200 billion in value, including 30 IPOs, 20 M&A transactions, and 15 private and public investments. Mr. Banerjee holds two Bachelor of Science degrees in Biology and Economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and a Masters in Public Policy (MPP) from the Kennedy School at Harvard University.

