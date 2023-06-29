Water Plus and Flexys Solutions have partnered to transform the business water retailer's debt management technology infrastructure and customer journey enhancements across its business. Water Plus, the UK's largest B2B water retailer, is now using the Flexys Control+ platform as part of an ambitious digital project.

Flexys Control+ uses smart management information and real-time processing to inform strategy and communications. It empowers Water Plus to offer a nuanced and consistent approach to SME customers with appropriately personalised options to resolve their debt episode. From an operational perspective, the project delivers enhanced clarity, insight and flexibility, enabling Water Plus to target resources most efficiently and effectively to benefit the organisation and its customers.

The Flexys platform started operating at Water Plus this year (2023), increasing the water retailer's efficiency. It will allow enhancements to customer journeys in the future, using digital capabilities, supporting further customer engagement and managing information and water account updates.

James Hill, CEO of Flexys, said:

"We are pleased to support Water Plus's vision to create a state-of-the-art debt management operation that will help them deliver the very best service to their customers when they need it most. The B2B water sector has a diverse customer base, from multinational manufacturers to corner shops, and each customer expects and deserves to be treated according to their particular circumstances. Water Plus is positioned to lead the field in this respect, and it is rewarding for the whole Flexys team to be involved in this transformational project."

Jamie Gibson, Managing Director of SME and Small Corporates at Water Plus commented:

"Amongst a range of steps we're taking to enhance customer service and engagement, Flexys Control+ helps update customer account information much more quickly to support great customer conversations with the latest information and reduces the need for the data updates our colleagues were making. We're seeing good initial results with our customer interactions from our partnership with Flexys on this project, and our teams are liking the live updates on account information."

"The Flexys platform enables the business to view all our customers at every step, much more easily throughout their journey, which helps with our approach and enhancements around customer experience. As it's dynamic, we can also respond more effectively to changing economic backdrops our customers operate in. It gives our customer teams a single view of customers, their payment history and any current arrangements, which helps us work with customers more effectively, including delivering really informed conversations that can also cover payment options available for organisations."

About Water Plus

Water Plus is the largest water retailer in the UK and provides water and wastewater services for over 710,000 customer supply points in England and Scotland, including businesses ranging from single sites to manufacturers and multi-sites. For more information about Water Plus, visit www.water-plus.co.uk/about-us.

About Flexys Solutions

Flexys is a specialist debt management solution provider. Founded in 2016, it supplies the credit industry with innovative digital-first solutions built on highly flexible, extensible and secure cloud-native technology. With clients across the banking, utility and financial services sectors, Flexys is changing the way organisations engage with customers, empowering them to anticipate and rapidly respond to market demands, regulatory change and customer preferences.

