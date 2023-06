It has been decided to admit the following Corporate bonds for trading and official listing with effect from 30 June 2023: Udsteder ISIN Valuta Navn Udløbsdato Tryg Forsikring A/S DK0030523626 SEK Tryg Tier 1 Perpetual Tryg Forsikring A/S NO0012862707 NOK Tryg Forsikring A/S 23/ Perpetual For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66