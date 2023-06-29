Anzeige
Dow Jones News
29.06.2023 | 12:13
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) 
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 
29-Jun-2023 / 10:41 GMT/BST 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC 
The Company announces: 
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 28/06/2023) of GBP51.16m 
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 28/06/2023) of GBP33.19m 
 
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 28/06/2023 was: 
                                           Number of shares in issue: 
Per Ordinary share (Last price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 155.36p 21,360,000.00 
Per Ordinary share (Last price) - excluding current period revenue*      149.42p 
Ordinary share price                             162.00p 
Premium / (Discount) to NAV                          4.27% 
Ordinary shares have an undated life 
 
ZDP share                                   123.99p 14,500,000.00 
ZDP share price                                116.50p 
Premium / (Discount) to NAV                          (6.04)% 
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 
 
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2022 to 28/06/2023

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     SDVP 
LEI Code:   213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
Sequence No.: 254422 
EQS News ID:  1668921 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1668921&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 29, 2023 05:41 ET (09:41 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
