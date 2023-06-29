Pressemitteilung der Eleving Group S.A.:

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Eleving Group's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-', with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Eleving's senior secured debt rating at 'B-' with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Opportunistic Strategy Constrains Ratings: Eleving's frequent strategy changes and willingness to grow in volatile countries are rating weaknesses weighing on its Long-Term IDR. Eleving's ratings reflect also its nominal franchise (total assets of EUR376 million in 13 countries at end-1Q23) and its high risk appetite as a high-cost lender for second-hand cars and consumer loans in eastern Europe, central Asia and Africa.

The ratings also factor in Eleving's strong profitability, improved leverage, adequate funding and liquidity profile, and its experienced management team.

Improved Leverage: Eleving's gross debt/tangible equity plus subordinated bonds ratio improved to 5.1x at end-1Q23 from 7.7x at end-2021, largely due to profit retention. Its long-dated subordinated bonds qualify for equity credit under Fitch's criteria. Fitch views the current leverage level as commensurate with Eleving's business model and credit risk exposure.

However, Eleving's open foreign-exchange (FX) position remains wide and the quality of capital remains a weakness, despite significantly lower receivables from related parties (EUR3.4 million at end-1Q23, which are expected to further reduce within the next 6 months).

High Appetite for Credit Risk: Eleving's asset quality reflects its higher-risk client base (impaired loans ratio: 23% at end-1Q23), but is mitigated by high loan yields (with an annualised interest income/ average gross portfolio of 68% in 2022). Fitch expects the generation of new impaired loans will remain below 10% in 2023 (8% in 2022, 11% in 2021).

Its portfolio in Ukraine has ...

