

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McCormick & Co. (MKC) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $152.1 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $118.5 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, McCormick & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $162.1 million or $0.60 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $1.66 billion from $1.54 billion last year.



McCormick & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $152.1 Mln. vs. $118.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.56 vs. $0.44 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q2): $1.66 Bln vs. $1.54 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.60 to $2.65



