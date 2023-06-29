DJ Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Em Latin America UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 28-Jun-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 16.4911 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10859554 CODE: ALAU LN ISIN: LU1681045297

June 29, 2023 06:40 ET (10:40 GMT)