A research team in Turkey sought to assess how solar power may help reduce emissions and improve performance in air conditioning systems. Their analysis showed that using a heater in the AC system improves the coefficient of performance and mitigates negative environmental effects.A research group from the Burdur Mehmet Akif Ersoy University in Turkey has investigated how solar power may help reduce carbon emissions and improve the performance of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAD) systems. "We aimed to improve the life cycle climate performance using a solar energy-powered heater ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...