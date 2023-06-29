Total investment in European solar startups surged by nearly 400% year on year in the January-May period. Companies secured $6 billion of new funds, from just $1.2 billion raised during the same period in 2022, according to data from Avent Abacus.Innovation in European solar tech is booming, with $6 billion raised in just the first five months of 2023. According to data compiled by electronics distributor Avent Abacus, total investment in European solar startups is up 398%, from just $1.2 billion raised in the same period a year earlier. Avnet Abacus, which acts as a consultant to engineers when ...

