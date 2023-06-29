Brean Capital, LLC: Blue Bridge Financial Extends and Upsizes Corporate Note to $20.0 Million

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / Blue Bridge Financial, Inc. ("Blue Bridge" or the "Company"), a leading independent commercial equipment finance company, announced the successful upsizing and extension of its corporate notes to $20.0 million. These notes refinanced the Company's $15.0 million corporate notes financing from January 2021. Blue Bridge will use the additional proceeds to support continued growth and for general corporate purposes.





Founded in 2009 to fill a gap in the lending market that enables more businesses to finance business-essential equipment more quickly, Blue Bridge has funded more than $600 million to over 8,000 businesses in 30+ industries across the U.S., since inception.

Steve Dervenis, CEO of Blue Bridge, commented: "This transaction ensures that Blue Bridge has ample growth capital for the foreseeable future, allowing us to maintain competitiveness in the market and take advantage of opportunities as they arise. We are pleased that institutional investors remain confident in the Blue Bridge platform."

Brean Capital, LLC served as the Company's exclusive financial advisor and sole placement agent in connection with the transaction.

About Blue Bridge

Blue Bridge Financial, Inc. is an equipment finance company with decades of leadership and industry experience. They are a leading provider of commercial financing solutions for small to medium-sized business borrowers as well as manufacturers, vendors, and distributors of commercial equipment. The Company is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with an additional office in Irvine, CA. To learn more about Blue Bridge, visit www.bluebridgefinancial.com or call 866-777-1011.

Contact Information

Hannah Phearsdorf

Senior Vice President | Finance and Accounting

hphearsdorf@bluebridgefinancial.com

SOURCE: Blue Bridge Financial, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/764146/Blue-Bridge-Financial-Extends-and-Upsizes-Corporate-Note-to-200-Million