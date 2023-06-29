BCM One Completes Acquisition of International Voice Provider Pure IP

Acquisition propels BCM One as a global communications and managed services provider

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / BCM One, a leading provider of NextGen Communications and Managed Services for IT leaders and resellers, announced today that it has completed its acquisition of U.K.-based voice provider, Pure IP. The terms of the transaction, previously announced in April, were not disclosed.

Pure IP expands BCM One's ability to serve global businesses with enhanced cloud-based voice solutions for Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex, and Zoom. As part of its agnostic approach, Pure IP specializes in integrating voice across the ever-evolving communication platforms, systems, and applications, providing fully compliant PSTN replacement services in 47 countries and number availability in 137 countries. Pure IP is also one of the original launch partners for Microsoft Operator Connect and is a Managed Modern Workplace Solutions Partner with Teams Calling Specialization.

As part of BCM One, Pure IP customers and partners will have access to the company's comprehensive platform of services. BCM One and its brands will gain an international footprint and robust PSTN replacement solutions and support.

"The acquisition of Pure IP drives BCM One into a new era of global communication services, enabling us to deliver unparalleled voice solutions to businesses worldwide," stated Geoff Bloss, CEO of BCM One. "This is an exciting milestone for our company, and we've enjoyed working more closely with the Pure IP team these last few months. By combining Pure IP's expertise into BCM One's portfolio, we are well-positioned to advance our global voice and managed services strategy."

Pure IP marks the ninth acquisition for BCM One, further strengthening and extending its NextGen Communications solutions and positioning BCM One as a leading provider of Microsoft-Grade Teams on a global basis.

ABOUT BCM ONE

Founded in 1992, BCM One is the leading NextGen Communications and Managed Services provider. Serving over 20,000 customers worldwide and 5,000+ channel partners, BCM One offers telecom solutions supporting the critical communications and network infrastructure of businesses including UCaaS, Microsoft Teams, SIP Trunking, Managed SD-WAN, Global Managed Connectivity and Security solutions. BCM One prides itself on its long-standing client relationships backed by their mission statement, "To Provide a World-Class Experience with Every Human Interaction." To learn more about BCM One, visit www.bcmone.com.

ABOUT PURE IP

Pure IP has been at the forefront of providing platform-agnostic enterprise voice communications for over 18 years. Trusted by millions daily, Pure IP connects the old with the new, integrating voice across the ever-evolving platforms, systems and applications to provide a single connected communications service to enable businesses to collaborate effectively in more locations than other providers. With full PSTN replacement services in 47 different countries, service coverage in a total of 137, supported by a progressive suite of services and a 24/7 follow-the-sun international support operations, Pure IP has the global capabilities to satisfy even the largest of multi-national organizations.

