The European solar landscape changed forever in 2022 and managing the supply chain, grid, and permitting constraints will be key to a solar-dominated energy future for the continent.From pv magazine 06/23 It can feel like old news to talk about 2022 halfway through 2023 but the impact of the most pivotal year for energy markets in decades will be felt through 2030. The European Commission doubled down on solar targets to cut Russian natural gas under its REPowerEU plan, targeting 415 GW of total solar by 2025, and up to 750 GW this decade. The scale of ambition is unprecedented: Europe wants to ...

