Klöckner Pentaplast: KP INFINITY® and the ban on single-USE PLASTICS. what's the link with tiktok?

LONDON, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- kp Infinity® is fully recyclable. So even though it's a single-use food container, it's not going to be banned. So, what's the ban about and why the link with TikTok?

The UK Government announced in January that it will be introducing a ban on the supply of a range of single-use plastics in England and Wales. This ban, already in place in Scotland, is to be introduced from October 2023. It includes expanded and extruded polystyrene single-use food containers and lots of other things like cotton buds and plastic cutlery. They can't be recycled at scale which means they potentially harm the environment when they end up in the wrong place.

kp Infinity® food containers and trays are fully recyclable. They are made from extruded polypropylene (EPP)*. It's a widely available plastic that has an established recycling stream. So, the ban doesn't apply to kp Infinity®.

It's a complex topic and Klöckner Pentaplast wants to make sure that its food service customers in the UK are fully aware of the change to the law.

"Many of our food service customers are avid TikTok users. So, we decided to talk directly to them on this channel. Our campaign uses short video clips to make sure consumers and customers alike understand the implications of the ban. And why kp Infinity® is an excellent choice." said Sally Molyneux, Sales Director, Food Packaging.

The campaign kicked off on 1 June with a video entitled 'The Law' in which Joe Lombardi**, talks about the ban and introduces kp Infinity® Hotpacs® in a direct and informative way on @kp.infinity. He continues in other videos to explain the myths around recycling and 'what on earth are kp Infinity® Hotpacs®?'

"kp Infinity® is made at our site in St Helens, Merseyside. We believe that thanks to our proactive communication, we can overcome any confusion resulting from the ban and continue to bring satisfaction to our customers" explained Sally Molyneux.

