GTT Achieves AWS Direct Connect Delivery Partner Status

MCLEAN, Va., June 29, 2023, a leading global provider of managed network and security services to multinational organizations, announced that the company has achieved Amazon Web Servicesand is now authorized to provide a greater array of connectivity choices. As an AWS Direct Connect Delivery Partner, GTT can support dedicated connections of 1 Gbps, 10 Gbps or 100 Gbps, as well as hosted connections of capacities between 50 Mbps and 10 Gbps. GTT has completed additional AWS technical validations in order to deliver enhanced interconnect monitoring to the AWS network.



As the owner and operator of a modern cloud-native network and an AWS Select Tier Services Partner, GTT is strongly positioned to help customers leverage the power of AWS and accelerate their journey to the cloud. GTT offers resilient, low-latency networking to its customers with direct connectivity to AWS, enabled with end-to-end security for critical workloads. Through the AWS Service Delivery Program, customers can rest assured that GTT has deep understanding and experience specific to AWS services. GTT has completed an AWS technical and business review to provide enterprises with flexibility and choice in how to connect with AWS, including Dedicated Connections, and enhanced monitoring of the network link between GTT and AWS.

"Through our global IP backbone, GTT provides our customers with secure, high-performance layer 2 or managed layer 3 connectivity to AWS, supplying numerous 100 Gbps network connections globally," said Todd Kiehn, senior vice president of Strategy and Product, GTT. "By working with GTT as an AWS Direct Connect Delivery Partner, customers have access to technical expertise, cost optimization and high performance, ensured by GTT's highest security principles."

"GTT is a long-standing AWS Partner with expertise in delivering connectivity and cloud advisory services to our customer-centric ecosystem throughout North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific," said George Kuzmanovski, interim chief operating officer, GTT. "In addition to becoming an AWS Direct Connect Delivery Partner, our expert team maintains certifications such as AWS Certified Solutions Architect - Associate and AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner, recognizing the technical skills required to design, deploy, and operate applications and infrastructure on AWS."

To explore how GTT leverages the power of AWS to create innovative solutions that can help solve cloud connectivity challenges and deliver accelerated business value, visit GTT AWS Cloud Connect.

About GTT

GTT is a managed network and security services provider to global organizations. We design and deliver solutions that leverage advanced cloud, networking and security technologies. We complement our solutions with a suite of professional services and exceptional sales and support teams in local markets around the world. We serve thousands of national and multinational companies with a portfolio that includes SD-WAN, security, Internet, voice and other connectivity options. Our services are uniquely enabled by our top-ranked, global, Tier 1 IP backbone, which spans more than 260 cities on six continents. The company culture is built on a customer-first service experience reinforced by our commitment to operational excellence and continuous improvement in our business, environmental, social and governance practices. For more information, visit www.gtt.net .

