YouHold.com, a financial technology company, has launched a new website that will help novice investors get information about the financial markets. The website, which is available in English, contains a wide array of information, including sections on market news and articles about finance.

Mary Litvinova, the CEO of YouHold.com, said that the new site is designed to provide novice investors with the tools they need to make informed decisions about their investments. "There is a lot of information out there about the financial markets, but it can be difficult to know where to start," she said. "Our goal is to provide a one-stop shop for novice investors, so they can get the information they need to make informed decisions."

The website includes a section on market news, which is updated daily, as well as a library of articles about finance. In addition, the site provides a forum for users to ask questions and share ideas.

Litvinova said that the website is just the first step in YouHold's plans to help novice investors. "We want to provide a complete solution for novice investors," she said. "In the future, we plan to offer a wide range of services, including investment advice, portfolio management, and educational resources."

The launch of the website comes at a time when there is increasing interest in the financial markets among novice investors. Litvinova said that she believes the website will help to grow the number of people who are interested in investing. "There are a lot of people out there who are interested in the financial markets but don't know where to start," she said. "Our goal is to provide them with the information and resources they need to make informed decisions about their investments."

