Aptean Inc.: Aptean Adds New ERP Capabilities in the UK Through Acquisition of Affinitus Group

Cloud-based Solution Designed to Meet the Needs of the Fresh Produce, Food and Horticulture Sectors

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 29, 2023, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced it has completed the acquisition of Affinitus Group, a provider of cloud-based enterprise resource planning solutions built to support the specific needs of fresh produce, food service, bakery, meat, dairy and agricultural organizations.



Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Sittingbourne, England, Affinitus Group provides solutions designed to manage every aspect of the produce business, including the challenges of operating in a time-pressured, highly-regulated marketplace. Freshware, Affinitus Group's enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, delivers key features to support full traceability, consignment trading, profitability analytics, quality control, warehouse and packhouse management, grower pooling and wholesale trading. Agrilogik, its innovative farming and harvest management solution, integrates with Freshware to deliver a complete ERP solution to manage produce operations from field to fork.

"We are excited to welcome the talented Affinitus team to Aptean," said Duane George, GM of EMEA and APAC at Aptean. "Affinitus brings over three decades of fresh produce industry knowledge to the development of its solutions and the support of its clients, helping them to navigate an increasingly complex and constantly changing landscape. Aptean and Affinitus are aligned in our passion for innovation and our focus on bringing the benefits of digital transformation to the food and beverage industry."

"Embracing this acquisition is a testament to the progress both companies are striving for and is an exciting step forward for our customers," said Paul Hardy, CEO at Affinitus Group. "With the integration of Affinitus into Aptean, we're proud to enhance our services by utilizing the complementary strengths of both teams. This alignment allows us to foster innovation and make improvements with a faster turnaround, providing our customers with more advanced solutions in a shorter time frame. In essence, our clients will be able to enjoy a more streamlined and comprehensive ERP system that effectively addresses their operational needs while adhering to regulations."

About Affinitus Group

Affinitus Group designs and develops ERP Management software for the fresh produce, food service, bakery, meat, dairy, agriculture, horticulture, logistics and warehousing sectors. We act as a long term strategic technology partner for our customers from implementation and the many years of use that follow. To learn more visit affinitus.co.uk.

About Aptean

Aptean is one of the world's leading providers of purpose-built, industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean's products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What's Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

Aptean and Ready for What's Next, Now are Registered Trademarks of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

