Underscoring their commitment to innovation for efficiency, RELEX Solutions rolls out RELEX-GPT to customers

RELEX Solutions, a leader in supply chain and retail optimization solutions, has developed a new AI tool, RELEX-GPT, leveraging the same AI models as ChatGPT, but in a secure enterprise setting, and with access to RELEX's rich proprietary knowledge base. This initiative underscores RELEX Solutions' commitment to harnessing innovation for efficiency.

RELEX-GPT serves as a knowledge hub streamlining access to information about RELEX products and facilitating more efficient workflows across teams. In addition to immediately retrieving and summarizing information, the tool clarifies concepts and answers complex questions. It is an invaluable asset for idea generation and research, catalyzing innovative problem-solving by aggregating relevant data.

"Our early adopters have witnessed increased productivity, a reduction in mundane tasks, and the ability to focus on more meaningful and strategic work," says Tommi Vilkamo, Director of RELEX Labs at RELEX Solutions. "We are committed to empowering not only RELEX employees but also our customers and partners with these new superpowers and greater job satisfaction through the adoption of RELEX-GPT."

The initial impact of adopting AI tools such as ChatGPT, GitHub Copilot, and RELEX-GPT at RELEX has been profound. An internal survey predicts average productivity gains of 40%, reaching up to 100% for specific roles. The applications of these AI tools are wide-ranging: they contribute to software development by generating code, managing tests, and resolving errors; assists in document creation and editing; and enhances cross-cultural communication through translations and language refinement for emails and presentations.

RELEX Solutions recently released the tool to their online user community as an experimental beta. The tool will naturally enhance the online community's offerings for solution users, allowing them to easily ask questions and immediately receive answers, and share and discuss best practices related to RELEX products. Looking ahead, as user community feedback becomes available, RELEX intends to seamlessly incorporate RELEX-GPT into the RELEX Solutions product ecosystem, further enhancing the user experience.

Roel de Vos at the PLUS Retail chain of co-operative supermarkets in the Netherlands, says, "I recently used RELEX-GTP to seek assistance with certain inquiries that I typically need RELEX's help for. I was pleasantly surprised by the quality of responses I received, even when communicating in my native language. Utilizing RELEX-GTP has proven to be a valuable time-saving resource, particularly when seeking information that is not required on a daily basis. I am eagerly looking forward to sharing the capabilities of RELEX-GTP with my teammates, as I believe it will significantly enhance our efficiency and productivity in accessing relevant information."

While many companies are hesitant to adopt AI technology within their organizations, RELEX Solutions stands out by embracing this cutting-edge technology and empowering their teams to become early adopters. By staying ahead of the curve, RELEX Solutions is driving innovation and enabling their workforce to leverage the transformative capabilities of RELEX-GPT and other AI tools.

Terhi Rekilä, Senior Legal Counsel Governance and Regulatory Risk Manager at RELEX Solutions, emphasizes the company's commitment to risk mitigation and comprehensive evaluation of AI technologies.

"Whenever you look at opportunities and risks, you should look at the whole picture," says Rekilä. "We aimed to establish controls and balances to mitigate the risks by evaluating each AI tool from security, privacy, and legal perspectives. This way, it's possible to reap the benefits of AI, avoid the business risks such as getting left behind by early-adopters, and mitigate potential threats. It's not risk-free to use AI, but no business is risk-free."

Camillo Särs, CISO at RELEX Solutions, further elaborates on the company's approach to AI risks. "AI tools present a big opportunity to increase productivity as we've already seen with our customers and now internally through the use of RELEX-GPT. We proactively considered different risks related to AI use and co-created an AI usage policy to help our AI pilot project along. This allows us to gain the benefits of AI without taking unnecessary risks."

He adds, "We thoroughly analyzed all the risks together with our legal, privacy, and infosec teams. The conclusion was loud and clear: the benefits far outweigh the risks."

Through RELEX-GPT, RELEX Solutions affirms their position at the forefront of innovation, catalyzing transformational changes in the retail and consumer goods industries and shaping the future of supply chain optimization solutions. RELEX has embraced AI and machine learning technologies in their product portfolio since the start in 2005. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, RELEX continues to shape the industry's future, empowering their teams and customers to stay ahead in a constantly evolving marketplace.

About RELEX Solutions

RELEX Solutions helps retailers and consumer brands drive profitable growth across all sales and distribution channels by maximizing customer satisfaction and minimizing operative costs. Our market-leading, unified supply chain and retail planning platform helps retailers and consumer goods companies align and optimize demand, merchandise, supply chain, and operations planning across the end-to-end value chain. We drive record-high product availability, increased sales, improved sustainability, and the best return on investment in inventory, space, workforce, and capacity. Leading brands like Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, Rite Aid, Ahold Delhaize, AutoZone, and PetSmart trust RELEX to optimize their supply chain and retail planning. Go to relexsolutions.com to learn more.

