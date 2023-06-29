Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 29
Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 28 June 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC, managed by RWC Asset Management LLP, is:
NAV including income with debt at fair value: 235.39p per ordinary share
NAV including income with debt at par value: 229.78p per ordinary share
NAV excluding income with debt at fair value: 232.22p per ordinary share
NAV excluding income with debt at par value: 226.61p per ordinary share
29 June 2023
Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323