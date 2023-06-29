The Glimpse Group, Inc.: Sector 5 Digital Develops Immersive Marketing Experience for Textron Aviation's Latest Cessna Business Jet

S5D built highly realistic digital 3D models of both the exterior and interior of the new jet in order to create interactive elements for the launch campaign

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / Sector 5 Digital ("S5D"), a wholly owned subsidiary of The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse") (NASDAQ:VRAR), (FSE:9DR), and a leader in immersive content development, completed a 6-figure engagement with Textron Aviation to develop captivating immersive marketing materials for the highly anticipated debut of its Cessna Business Jet - The Citation Ascend.

S5D created a comprehensive experiential marketing campaign comprising three key components including: an interactive customer experience allowing customers and partners to explore the interior cabin and discover detailed information about the aircraft's specifications and features, an air-to-air CGI video showcasing the Citation Ascend in flight, and an abstract sizzle video designed to build excitement and anticipation around the future launch of the Citation Ascend.

Video Link: https://player.vimeo.com/video/840190250

Jeff Meisner, General Manager of S5D and Glimpse Chief Revenue Officer said: "The launch of the Citation Ascend was highly successful, generating enthusiasm among potential customers and partners of Textron Aviation, which may lead to potential future showcases at other launch events. Immersive technologies in marketing campaigns are highly effective in connecting buyers to the product while generating strong ROI. We believe that these immersive activations will increasingly become core components and industry norms."

About Sector 5 Digital

Sector 5 Digital helps companies transform their brands by creating brilliant digital content for marketing, communications, sales, entertainment, visualization and simulation. The company has an in-house studio developing immersive experiences through Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), 3D modeling and animation, film & video production, interactive game technology, and a lot more. For more information on Sector 5 Digital, please visit www.sector5digital.com

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR), (FSE:9DR) is a diversified Virtual and Augmented Reality platform company, comprised of multiple immersive technology, enterprise-focused, software & services companies. Glimpse's unique business model simplifies the challenges faced by immersive technology companies and creates a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into this emerging industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

