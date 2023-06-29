The family law specialists at GillespieShields have announced a dedicated child custody and support line. Its line is designed to provide assistance in legal and physical custody disputes for Mesa and Phoenix, Arizona callers

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2023) - The news comes as GillespieShields moves to improve access to informed family law advice that takes into account Arizona's specific regulations on custody and payments. Recognizing the frequent desire for families to settle legal disagreements as a matter of urgency, the firm is now able to connect callers with its team of qualified lawyers.

For more information see https://gillespieshields.com/7-critical-facts-about-child-custody-in-arizona-in-2023/





GillespieShields Announces Mesa Family Law, Custody & Child Support Advice Line

GillespieShields mans its new line directly from its locally-based Phoenix-area premises, sharing essential counsel regarding family law aspects ranging from child support to custody agreements.

The new line is crucial, GillespieShields argues, in helping parents to navigate legal disputes and potentially complex facets of family law. Set up purely as a means of swift assistance for families in troubled times, the line offers a platform for all embattled wives, husbands, fathers, mothers, and legal guardians who wish to find reliable answers to their queries.

As such, in addition to legal aid on custody payments and rights, GillespieShields' new support line also offers options for victims of domestic violence - as conveyed by attorneys who are familiar with Arizona family law minutiae.

The new line is among several examples of the Phoenix firm's community outreach contributions, with GillespieShields emphasizing the importance of maintaining reliable and accessible support. By making its family law attorneys reachable via its dedicated line, the firm aims to clear up common misconceptions while easing family law concerns.

GillespieShields' latest announcement comes in line with its ongoing mission, described by the firm as a commitment to providing up-to-date legal guidance in a range of areas to those in need. Founded by family law specialist DeeAn Gillespie Strub, GillespieShields works to help resolve matters relating to divorce, custody, adoption, and more.

More info about the firm is available at https://www.theattorneypost.com/fighting-child-theft-via-due-process-with-deean-gillespie-strub-gillespie-shields-arizona-family-law/.

With offices in Mesa as well as Phoenix proper, GillespieShields is able to meet with locally-based clients for consultatory case evaluations. These can be scheduled through its official website, with additional information about the firm's legal capabilities and practice knowledge relayed via its new support line.

Interested parties in Mesa and across the Phoenix metro area can find further details about GillespieShields at https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fighting-child-theft-via-due-process-with-deean/id1562180400?i=1000610657944.

Contact Info:

Name: DeeAn Gillespie Strub

Email: dgillespie@gillaw.com

Organization: GillespieShields

Address: 7319 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85020, United States

Website: https://gillespieshields.com/

