OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, today announced results for its third quarter ended on May 31, 2023.

Key Highlights

Near record operating margin performance in irrigation as market fundamentals remain generally positive

Revenue decline reflects investment delays for irrigation equipment and projects

Infrastructure results supported by increased Road Zipper System® leasing

" While agricultural market fundamentals remain positive with U.S. net farm income projected to be above historical levels, general economic uncertainty has negatively impacted farmer sentiment, tempering order activity and driving some customers to delay capital investment decisions," said Randy Wood, President and Chief Executive Officer. " A projected year-over-year decline in U.S. net farm income, combined with high input costs and increasing interest rates, negatively impacted unit sales volume in our irrigation business. However, our operational execution and disciplined price management have helped partially offset top-line weakness and the loss of fixed cost leverage to drive strong margin capture, as evidenced by our operating margin performance. We believe current market dynamics are likely to lead to increased demand for irrigation equipment later in the calendar year as customers become better-positioned to determine their level of profitability for the current crop year. In our infrastructure business, the anticipated increase in road construction and project activity supported by higher U.S. infrastructure spending has been slower to develop due to delays in project startups, caused in part by slower-than-expected releases of public funding."

Wood continued, " I am pleased with how our teams have responded to manage costs despite softer than expected demand. Our commercial teams have demonstrated the ability to maintain pricing discipline in order to preserve strong operating margin performance, ultimately providing resilience to our operating income results. As we look ahead to the remainder of the year and fiscal 2024, we will also remain committed to continuing our growth investments in innovation and long-term shareholder value creation opportunities across both our leading irrigation and infrastructure businesses."

Third Quarter Summary

Consolidated Financial Summary Third Quarter (dollars in millions, except per share amounts) FY2023 FY2022 $ Change % Change Total revenues $164.6 $214.3 ($49.7) (23%) Operating income $27.0 $35.2 ($8.2) (23%) Operating margin 16.4% 16.4% Net earnings $16.9 $25.1 ($8.2) (33%) Earnings per share $1.53 $2.28 ($0.75) (33%)

Revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 were $164.6 million, a decrease of $49.7 million, or 23 percent, compared to revenues of $214.3 million in the prior year third quarter. The majority of the decrease came from the irrigation segment as infrastructure revenues were down slightly.

Operating income for the quarter was $27.0 million, a decrease of $8.2 million, or 23 percent, compared to operating income of $35.2 million in the prior year third quarter. Operating margin was 16.4 percent of sales, consistent with the prior year quarter. Operating margin performance was supported by gross margin improvement in both business segments while operating expenses were comparable to the prior year third quarter.

Net earnings for the quarter were $16.9 million, or $1.53 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $25.1 million, or $2.28 per diluted share, for the prior year third quarter. Lower net earnings resulted largely from lower operating income and was also impacted by foreign currency transaction losses in the current year compared to gains in the prior year and from a higher effective income tax rate compared to the prior year.

Third Quarter Segment Results

Irrigation Segment Third Quarter (dollars in millions) FY 2023 FY 2022 $ Change % Change Revenues: North America $75.0 $96.2 ($21.2) (22%) International $67.5 $92.5 ($25.0) (27%) Total revenues $142.6 $188.7 ($46.1) (24%) Operating income $30.7 $39.6 ($8.9) (22%) Operating margin 21.6% 21.0%

Irrigation segment revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 were $142.6 million, a decrease of $46.1 million, or 24 percent, compared to $188.7 million in the prior year third quarter. North America irrigation revenues of $75.0 million decreased $21.2 million, or 22 percent, compared to the prior year third quarter. The decrease resulted primarily from lower unit sales volumes while average selling prices were comparable with the prior year. Lower unit sales volumes resulted primarily from farmers delaying capital investment decisions.

International irrigation revenues of $67.5 million decreased $25.0 million, or 27 percent, compared to the prior year third quarter. The decrease resulted primarily from lower sales volumes in Brazil, Australia, Ukraine and Russia compared to the prior year third quarter. In Brazil, the delayed order activity experienced in the second quarter connected with the government transition continued in the current quarter. The current year was also impacted by the unfavorable effects of foreign currency translation of approximately $2.5 million compared to the prior year third quarter.

Irrigation segment operating income for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $30.7 million, a decrease of $8.9 million, or 22 percent, compared to the prior year third quarter. Operating margin was 21.6 percent of sales, compared to 21.0 percent of sales in the prior year third quarter. In spite of lower revenues, the increase in operating margin resulted from gross margin expansion driven by improved price realization and operating performance compared to the prior year third quarter.

Infrastructure Segment Third Quarter (dollars in millions) FY 2023 FY 2022 $ Change % Change Total revenues $22.0 $25.6 ($3.6) (14%) Operating income $3.6 $3.8 ($0.2) (6%) Operating margin 16.2% 14.8%

Infrastructure segment revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 were $22.0 million, a decrease of $3.6 million, or 14 percent, compared to $25.6 million in the prior year third quarter. An increase in Road Zipper System lease revenue was more than offset by lower Road Zipper System sales and lower sales of road safety products compared to the prior year third quarter.

Infrastructure segment operating income for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $3.6 million, a decrease of $0.2 million, or 6 percent, compared to the prior year third quarter. Operating margin was 16.2 percent of sales, compared to 14.8 percent of sales in the prior year third quarter. Increased operating margin resulted from a more favorable margin mix of revenue and improved price realization compared to the prior year third quarter.

The backlog of unfilled orders as of May 31, 2023, was $94.5 million compared with $98.3 million on May 31, 2022. The irrigation backlog is lower while the infrastructure backlog is higher compared to the prior year.

Outlook

Mr. Wood concluded, " As we are now in the growing season in North America, demand in our fourth quarter is expected to be driven primarily by summer crop harvest and storm damage replacement, which we are expecting to be lower than the exceptional demand we experienced in last year's strong fourth quarter. The potential impact from continuing drought conditions could provide additional demand support. We expect sales volume in Brazil to increase in the fourth quarter, supported by the new government financing program that was recently announced. Demand across other international markets continues to be supported by positive agricultural market fundamentals and continuing global concerns over food security and global grain supplies."

" The impact of increased U.S. infrastructure spending and the strength of our project sales funnel support the long-term growth outlook for our infrastructure business. The timing of project execution at the state level can be difficult to predict and, because of delayed startups we have experienced to date, we expect a limited positive impact on our fiscal 2023 results and a more meaningful positive impact in fiscal 2024 and beyond."

Third Quarter Conference Call

Lindsay's fiscal 2023 third quarter investor conference call is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time today. Interested investors may participate in the call by dialing (833) 535-2202 in the U.S., or (412) 902-6745 internationally, and requesting the Lindsay Corporation call. Additionally, the conference call will be simulcast live on the Internet and can be accessed via the investor relations section of the Company's Web site, www.lindsay.com. Replays of the conference call will remain on our Web site through the next quarterly earnings release. The Company will have a slide presentation available to augment management's formal presentation, which will also be accessible via the Company's Web site.

About the Company

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. Established in 1955, the company has been at the forefront of research and development of innovative solutions to meet the food, fuel, fiber and transportation needs of the world's rapidly growing population. The Lindsay family of irrigation brands includes Zimmatic® center pivot and lateral move agricultural irrigation systems, FieldNET® remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, and industrial IoT solutions. Also a global leader in the transportation industry, Lindsay Transportation Solutions manufactures equipment to improve road safety and keep traffic moving on the world's roads, bridges and tunnels, through the Barrier Systems®, Road Zipper® and Snoline brands. For more information about Lindsay Corporation, visit www.lindsay.com.

Concerning Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and which reflect management's current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. You can find a discussion of many of these risks and uncertainties in the annual, quarterly and current reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations and planned financing of the Company and those statements preceded by, followed by or including the words "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "expect," "outlook," "could," "may," "should," "will," or similar expressions. For these statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release.

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) May 31,

2023 May 31,

2022 May 31,

2023 May 31,

2022 Operating revenues $ 164,553 $ 214,259 $ 506,953 $ 580,547 Cost of operating revenues 111,332 152,579 346,454 438,486 Gross profit 53,221 61,680 160,499 142,061 Operating expenses: Selling expense 8,681 8,148 27,092 24,070 General and administrative expense 13,061 14,647 41,237 40,548 Engineering and research expense 4,522 3,723 13,350 10,582 Total operating expenses 26,264 26,518 81,679 75,200 Operating income 26,957 35,162 78,820 66,861 Other income (expense): Interest expense (948 ) (1,006 ) (2,895 ) (3,345 ) Interest income 680 118 1,545 456 Other income (expense), net (957 ) 1,282 (2,000 ) 264 Total other income (expense) (1,225 ) 394 (3,350 ) (2,625 ) Earnings before income taxes 25,732 35,556 75,470 64,236 Income tax expense 8,851 10,483 22,320 16,696 Net earnings $ 16,881 $ 25,073 $ 53,150 $ 47,540 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.53 $ 2.28 $ 4.83 $ 4.34 Diluted $ 1.53 $ 2.28 $ 4.80 $ 4.31 Shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 11,008 10,978 11,001 10,960 Diluted 11,052 11,021 11,063 11,020 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.34 $ 0.33 $ 1.02 $ 0.99

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended (in thousands) May 31,

2023 May 31,

2022 May 31,

2023 May 31,

2022 Operating revenues: Irrigation: North America $ 75,027 $ 96,153 $ 249,315 $ 275,601 International 67,544 92,540 193,115 239,759 Irrigation segment 142,571 188,693 442,430 515,360 Infrastructure segment 21,982 25,566 64,523 65,187 Total operating revenues $ 164,553 $ 214,259 $ 506,953 $ 580,547 Operating income: Irrigation segment $ 30,727 $ 39,567 $ 92,188 $ 81,513 Infrastructure segment 3,556 3,779 8,947 6,869 Corporate (7,326 ) (8,184 ) (22,315 ) (21,521 ) Total operating income $ 26,957 $ 35,162 $ 78,820 $ 66,861

The Company manages its business activities in two reportable segments as follows:

Irrigation - This reporting segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, remote irrigation management and scheduling technology, irrigation consulting and design and industrial IoT solutions.

Infrastructure - This reporting segment includes the manufacture and marketing of movable barriers, specialty barriers, crash cushions and end terminals, and road marking and road safety equipment.

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands) May 31,

2023 May 31,

2022 August 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 131,577 $ 81,757 $ 105,048 Marketable securities 12,806 13,930 11,460 Receivables, net 154,167 155,518 138,200 Inventories, net 166,759 195,566 193,776 Other current assets, net 25,943 28,663 28,617 Total current assets 491,252 475,434 477,101 Property, plant, and equipment, net 96,992 94,441 94,472 Intangibles, net 16,860 18,769 18,208 Goodwill 67,441 67,476 67,130 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,378 20,263 19,181 Deferred income tax assets 11,518 7,857 9,313 Other noncurrent assets, net 22,177 27,676 25,248 Total assets $ 723,618 $ 711,916 $ 710,653 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 42,207 $ 72,350 $ 60,036 Current portion of long-term debt 225 221 222 Other current liabilities 90,616 101,243 100,684 Total current liabilities 133,048 173,814 160,942 Pension benefits liabilities 4,653 5,474 4,892 Long-term debt 115,209 115,384 115,341 Operating lease liabilities 18,119 20,688 19,810 Deferred income tax liabilities 689 730 1,054 Other noncurrent liabilities 15,104 15,056 15,256 Total liabilities 286,822 331,146 317,295 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock - - - Common stock 19,092 19,063 19,063 Capital in excess of stated value 96,627 92,516 94,006 Retained earnings 620,922 564,805 579,000 Less treasury stock - at cost (277,238 ) (277,238 ) (277,238 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (22,607 ) (18,376 ) (21,473 ) Total shareholders' equity 436,796 380,770 393,358 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 723,618 $ 711,916 $ 710,653

LINDSAY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Nine months ended (in thousands) May 31, 2023 May 31, 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net earnings $ 53,150 $ 47,540 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 14,466 14,930 Provision for uncollectible accounts receivable 985 734 Deferred income taxes (1,548 ) 514 Share-based compensation expense 4,775 4,061 Unrealized foreign currency transaction loss (gain) 2,045 (754 ) Other, net 574 645 Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables (15,842 ) (63,365 ) Inventories 25,289 (49,209 ) Other current assets 4,401 1,669 Accounts payable (17,953 ) 26,319 Other current liabilities (11,865 ) 822 Other noncurrent assets and liabilities 691 (8,840 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 59,168 (24,934 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (13,283 ) (12,222 ) Purchases of marketable securities (4,932 ) (18,468 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 3,675 23,592 Other investing activities, net (4,399 ) (2,952 ) Net cash used in investing activities (18,939 ) (10,050 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from exercise of stock options - 2,894 Common stock withheld for payroll tax obligations (2,471 ) (1,181 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 346 319 Principal payments on long-term debt (166 ) (163 ) Dividends paid (11,228 ) (10,865 ) Net cash used in financing activities (13,519 ) (8,996 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (181 ) (1,370 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 26,529 (45,350 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 105,048 127,107 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 131,577 $ 81,757

Contacts

LINDSAY CORPORATION:

Alicia Pfeifer

Senior Director, Investor Relations & Treasury

402-933-6429

Alicia.Pfeifer@lindsay.com



Alpha IR:

Joe Caminiti or Alec Buchmelter

312-445-2870

LNN@alpha-ir.com