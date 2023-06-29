Konsolidator A/S: Konsolidator enters market maker agreement with Pareto Securities AB

Company announcement no. 16-2023

Copenhagen June 29, 2023

Konsolidator enters market maker agreement with Pareto Securities AB

Today, Konsolidator has entered a market maker agreement with Pareto Securities AB, where Pareto Securities AB will promote the liquidity in the Konsolidator share. The agreement commences on July 3, 2023 and will remain in force until terminated by either Konsolidator or Pareto Securities AB.





Besides promoting the liquidity in the share, the agreement with Pareto Securities AB also undertakes to quote bid- and ask- orders in the Konsolidator share with the intention to reduce the spread between the bid and ask prices. The agreement has been concluded with reference to Nasdaq Nordic's Member rules.

CFO Jack Skov comments, "With a market maker agreement we will improve the shareholder interest by securing a higher liquidity in the share as well as securing a maximum spread between the bid and ask price. High liquidity and low spread will make it easier for shareholders to trade our share which we believe will benefit all shareholders."

Contacts

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com

Certified Adviser

Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, phone +45 3527 5011, www.grantthornton.dk





About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL