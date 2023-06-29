Rubbo International, Inc.: UT Wire Launches Folio, a Brand-New Collection of Tech Bags

Combining convenience and portability into one, the new Folio line of tech bags can slip in to fit any lifestyle.

ORANGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / While a cluttered, disorganized space can cause stress, an organized home can bring peace of mind and a sense of calm to the everyday. Rubbo International, Inc., design company and manufacturer for home-organizing brand UT Wire, seeks to keep cables and other items decluttered to maximize living spaces and ensure that homes stay clean and tidy with thoughtful and innovative solutions.

With this in mind, UT Wire introduces its new Folio collection, designed to take the daily clutter of wires and tech accessories and organize it into one manageable form. Compact in size and slim in profile, these handy accessory pouches can easily slip into bags or shelves, making them the perfect companions for daily work and travel.

Designed with the modern lifestyle in mind, these Folio pouches not only include elastic, zippered, and mesh pockets and a stylus holder for organizing, but they also feature an exterior hand strap for convenient handling, a hidden pocket for an Apple AirTag for keeping track of belongings, and a clear spine pocket for labeling and quick identification. Constructed with a water-repellent shell, interior padding, and scratch-resistant lining, these tech organizers are built to last and safeguard anything inside.

Available in three product sizes, each in black or in blue, these zippered pouches effortlessly keep day-to-day technology neat and within reach with its sleek and stylish confines. If the standard 1L Tech Pouch with its five pockets isn't enough, the 2L Tech Pouch offers more space with eight pockets to secure chargers, power banks, USBs, and other tech accessories in an accessible way. For those looking to include notebooks or a small tablet, the 9-11" Tablet Pouch features a convenient slip-in sleeve.

Whether it's a busy mom looking to keep her family's gadgets in order or a young professional on the go, UT Wire's Folio series allows customers to say goodbye to flimsy tech pouches that quickly wear out and say hello to durable quality. Premium materials combined with high-quality construction means users can trust the pouches to last and keep tech essentials safe and secure, no matter where they go. No more fumbling through a cluttered bag or purse-these innovative tech pouches offer the peace of mind that comes with having one's tech essentials perfectly organized and protected.

U.S.-based brand UT Wire was founded in California in 2008. In a quest to find simple organization solutions to manage cord clutter in today's tech-driven world, in-house designers craft products that simplify and organize space at home and in offices. Today, the brand's product range includes travel cases, cable ties, floor covers, wall concealers, clips and identifiers, wraps and sleeves, and power strip concealers.

To learn more about UT Wire, please visit www.ut-wire.com or contact press@ut-wire.com.

