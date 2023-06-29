Opici Wines & Spirits Bringing New Meletti Liqueur to Coffee-Loving Consumers

GLEN ROCK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / Opici Wines & Spirits is pleased to introduce Meletti Coffee, a beautifully complex coffee liqueur that is a versatile ingredient for a variety of cocktails. It is crafted from a blend of coffee infusions, a hint of cacao, sugar, and a neutral spirit to give it a rich coffee flavor. The taste profile is rounded out by chocolate on the nose and a slight nuttiness to the finish.



Meletti Coffee

Hi-res bottle shot of Meletti Coffee.



The proprietary Coffee bottle is adorned not only with the Meletti seal, but also with a vibrant, eye-catching label designed by Andrea De Santis, an Italian graphic designer who has created many covers for Italian and foreign publishers.

"I'm excited to bring our coffee liqueur to the U.S.," said Matteo Meletti, part of the 5th generation overseeing the company. "We have been producing this since the 19th century - in fact, we have recipes for it in my great-great-grandfather's books. The touch of chocolate is also a nod to our history because even the founder added some to his coffee liqueur."

Coffee is the second-most consumed beverage in the U.S. (behind water), with 63% of Americans enjoying a cup every morning. Additionally, the second-most popular cocktail is the espresso martini, which highlights coffee liqueur as a main ingredient.

Since 1870, the Meletti family has been producing Italy's most beloved liqueurs in Ascoli Piceno, using original recipes passed down through generations. In 2021, Meletti became a historical brand of national interest for the Italian Trade and Patent Office.

"Meletti is a brand that has been experiencing double-digit growth, and we are thrilled to expand the portfolio from one of our longest-standing partners," said Don Opici, Managing Director of Opici Wines & Spirits. "Given the explosion of coffee-flavored products and the success of the Meletti brand, the timing is perfect to launch Meletti Coffee in the United States."

Meletti Coffee (34% ABV) will be available beginning July 2023 and retail for $25.99, joining a line of eight other liqueurs, including world-renowned Anisette and the ever-popular Amaro, as well as 1870 Bitter Aperitivo, Cioccolato, Dry Anisetta, Fernet, Limoncello, and Sambuca. The launch will be supported by updated POS materials. Meletti Coffee will also be poured at Tales of the Cocktail this summer.

###

Opici Wines & Spirits: Named "Importer of the Year" by Wine Enthusiast, Opici Wines & Spirits is a dynamic importer and producer of fine wines and artisanal spirits from around the world. The portfolio consists of nearly 40 brands that are available in all 50 states. Founded in 1913, Opici Wines & Spirits is family owned and now managed by the fourth generation.

Ditta Silvio Meletti: Founded in 1870, the Meletti distillery is a family-owned business currently run by the 5th generation. Much of the production still follows the same process and recipes established during its founding by Silvio Meletti. Meletti is a brand that encapsulates the history of Italy, the beauty of Ascoli Piceno, and the Italian custom of people coming together to socialize over a quality drink.

Useful links:

https://www.opiciwinesandspirits.com/wineries/meletti/

https://www.meletti.it/index_main.php

https://www.instagram.com/meletti_usa/

https://www.instagram.com/opiciwinesandspirits/

Contact Information

Kaitlyn Mueller

Communications Associate

muellerk@opici.com

201-689-3256

SOURCE: Opici Wines & Spirits

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/764463/Opici-Wines-Spirits-Bringing-New-Meletti-Liqueur-to-Coffee-Loving-Consumers