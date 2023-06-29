Lytica Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments in Data, Engineering, and Strategy

Lytica bolsters executive team to solidify its position as the premier technology provider to electronic component procurement teams

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / Lytica , the global leader in electronic component spend analytics and risk intelligence using real customer data, today announced additions to the leadership team with the appointment of Danylo Zburivsky as Vice President of Data & Engineering and Ken Bradley as Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer . This strategic movement underscores Lytica's unwavering commitment to driving innovation and cementing its position as the premier technology provider to electronic component procurement teams across all verticals around the world.

Zburivsky brings a wealth of experience in designing and implementing large-scale data infrastructures for global enterprises. His proven track record and visionary approach to leveraging cloud-based data platforms will be invaluable in enhancing Lytica's data capabilities. With Zburivsky leading data and engineering initiatives, Lytica is poised to unlock new capabilities and drive even greater value for its customers.

"I am thrilled to be joining an innovative organization that is the world's only provider of electronic component spend analytics based on actual customer data," said Zburivksy. "I am eager to contribute to the remarkable work already in progress to advance our strategic product direction, further harness the power of our data, and ensure we deliver unparalleled value to our customers."

Bradley will make the move to Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer, where his exceptional leadership and business acumen will play a pivotal role in shaping Lytica's future strategic direction. As an accomplished strategist, Bradley brings a wealth of expertise to his new role, including the ability to drive technology, product, and business direction based on decades of operational experience in procurement leadership positions.

"As Chief Strategy Officer, Ken will play a pivotal role in shaping Lytica's strategic direction," said Martin Sendyk, Lytica's President and CEO. "Ken will build on our unique position within the marketplace and further enhance Lytica's value as an essential digital transformation partner. His guidance will be instrumental in solidifying Lytica as the vendor of choice for enterprises seeking to continually reduce their spend on electronic components and de-risk their supply chains."

Lytica's platform, powered by the world's largest independent database of electronic component intelligence, is designed to make the global electronics supply chain more transparent and accessible. With Lytica's SupplyLens Pro Platform , clients realize unprecedented levels of cost reduction and risk mitigation in their electronic component procurement operation.

About Lytica

Lytica is an electronic component spend analytics and risk intelligence company that uses real customer data to help companies make their supply chain more cost transparent, more resilient, and more predictable. Lytica's advanced electronic component market intelligence platform employs machine learning and AI to analyze real-world pricing data, offering true market insights to reduce costs and mitigate supply chain risk. Fortune 500 and blue chip companies around the world rely on Lytica to find better prices, manufacturers, and suppliers. To learn more, visit lytica.com .

