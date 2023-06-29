Network to Code Launches Nautobot Cloud to Simplify Data-Driven Network Automation for Everyone

Nautobot Cloud is a cloud platform that offers on-demand network automation ranging from Nautobot to Ansible.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / Network to Code , the global leader in Network Automation services and solutions, announced today the availability of Nautobot Cloud , a SaaS-based automation solution that drastically simplifies the overhead required to deploy and manage data-driven network automation.

According to Gartner, "by 2023, 30% of network teams will use intent-based networking (IBN) to improve network agility, up from less than 1% in 2020," and "by 2025, 60% of network operations teams will use network automation tools to improve agility, up from 20% in 2020." This aligns with what Network to Code is seeing in the market with the significant adoption of Network Source of Truth as the foundation for data-driven network automation that leads to IBN.

Nautobot Cloud delivers a SaaS-based, self-service turnkey solution that fully automates the deployment and management of Nautobot . The latest innovation by Network to Code makes it simpler for network teams to access the Nautobot Network Source of Truth and Network Automation Platform, allowing them to jump-start automation efforts throughout the network organization with ease.

"As IT environments grow in complexity and skills gaps widen, organizations require technology that is adaptable and forward-thinking, leveraging existing expertise and resources," said Jason Edelman, Founder & CTO of Network to Code. "This is where Nautobot Cloud goes above and beyond merely streamlining access to Nautobot. Nautobot Cloud serves as a Network Automation Cloud, providing access to the most critical tools and components necessary for implementing end-to-end network automation solutions."

Nautobot Cloud is a powerful multi-tenant cloud platform that offers a simplified user interface for quickly creating and managing Nautobot, Ansible AWX, and other technology. It is built with a modern cloud-native architecture featuring auto-scaling capabilities and provides high availability for every Nautobot resource deployed. Users can deploy their resources in different regions across the world and have the flexibility to either host in Nautobot Cloud or bring their own AWS cloud account.

"The rise of cloud-based technology has shown the world how simple IT should be," said Mark Pavlick, Senior Vice President of Services of Network to Code. "With Nautobot Cloud, organizations are now able to focus less time on deploying and managing infrastructure and tools and more time on consuming tools and building automation."

By providing the critical infrastructure, APIs, and an easy-to-use interface to deploy scalable network automation, Nautobot Cloud empowers network teams to focus on driving greater business value rather than worrying about deployment complexities.

Several key Enterprise features of Nautobot Cloud include the following:

Creation and management of resources including Nautobot, Ansible AWX with one-click upgrades as well as snapshots and restores.

including Nautobot, Ansible AWX with one-click upgrades as well as snapshots and restores. Streamlined ability to install Nautobot Apps directly from the Nautobot Cloud Marketplace.

directly from the Nautobot Cloud Marketplace. Real-time dashboards to showcase data insights & trends of your network data and workflows being executed.

to showcase data insights & trends of your network data and workflows being executed. Robust RESTful APIs that have feature parity with the UI, allowing users to perform any Nautobot Cloud operation programmatically from the programming language or DevOps tool of their choice.

that have feature parity with the UI, allowing users to perform any Nautobot Cloud operation programmatically from the programming language or DevOps tool of their choice. Direct access to Nautobot and Network Automation Experts at Network to Code to help clients on their network automation journey.

Nautobot Cloud also sits at the center of Network to Code's Network Automation as a Service (NAaaS) offering . NAaaS couples Nautobot Cloud with the people and process transformation required to help our clients create business outcomes through network automation.

Nautobot Cloud deepens Network to Code's commitment to transforming the industry through network automation.

To learn more about Nautobot Cloud, download our product brief: https://go.networktocode.com/nautobot-cloud

To get started with Nautobot Cloud, visit: https://networktocode.com/nautobot/nautobot-cloud/

About Network to Code

Network to Code is a network automation services and solutions provider that helps companies transform the way their networks are deployed, managed, and consumed. Through managed and professional services, Network to Code enables enterprises across all industries and geographies to deploy data-driven network automation based on NetDevOps principles to improve reliability, efficiency, and security while reducing costs.

NTC is the sponsor of Nautobot, an open source Network Source of Truth and Network Automation Platform with a growing ecosystem of integrations and partners. Nautobot is the leading Network Source of Truth for Enterprises looking to adopt a data-driven approach to network automation and a platform that complements any network automation journey.

Get started at https://www.networktocode.com .

Media Contact

Meaghan McGrath

York IE

meaghan@york.ie

SOURCE: Network to Code

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/764566/Network-to-Code-Launches-Nautobot-Cloud-to-Simplify-Data-Driven-Network-Automation-for-Everyone