Avant Solutions: Strategy, Storytelling Empowers Leaders at Annual Community Event

OMAHA, NE / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / The Empowerment Network, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rebuilding and revitalizing the once-marginalized communities and connections in North Omaha, held its 16th annual Rebuilding the Village conference in June with a focus on strategy, leadership and storytelling. The annual event brought together more than 1,000 people from more than 20 cities with the same goal: to help build safe, sustainable and vibrant communities. Leaders from various fields and backgrounds took the stage to share knowledge and strategy at the event, including communication expert and owner of Avant Solutions, Monique Farmer, APR.

"It was an honor to be asked to share my knowledge at this prestigious event to help The Empowerment Network drive forward its focus of building community and continued success of all," said Farmer.

Farmer's presentation, "From Air to Icon: Creating a Strong Personal and Professional Brand," was inspired by the 2023 film "Air" and gave attendees ideas for telling their personal and brand stories.

"There are few brands more iconic than Nike. It is a quintessential example of how a brand can successfully weave its messaging into the fabric of our culture," said Farmer. "The movie's recent release and NBA great Magic Johnson giving the keynote remarks at this event set a perfect scene to discuss Nike's strategy with Michael Jordan and how we can apply it to business and personal branding. Compelling stories forge lasting connections, and we all have stories to tell."

Farmer explained The Strategic Story Map activity to participants during her presentation.

During the presentation, Farmer shared story mapping techniques and demonstrated how to identify key themes. She also explained how to structure stories and highlight the main characters.

Farmer has a long career history of delivering award-winning communication strategies for large-scale organizations, including Nebraska's largest school district and the Army Corps of Engineers. She founded Avant Solutions in 2019. The firm provides customized marketing and public relations strategies, media training and executive coaching to corporate, nonprofit and government organizations.

With a comprehensive range of services, including storyboards, message creation, message mapping and remarks, she works with her clients to tell their unique stories and create a strategy to share them with the world. Farmer also founded Anvil Ready, an online platform designed to help professionals develop, implement and evaluate their communication plans.

Farmer looks forward to attending and speaking at additional community events throughout 2023.

About Avant Solutions:

Avant Solutions is a full-service PR/communication firm that provides customized communication strategies, media training/media relations, executive communication support and services to clients across various industries and sectors. The team has in-depth strategic communication and public relations knowledge, serving a diverse clientele that includes federal and local government, public agencies, non-profit organizations, education, small businesses and startups. Avant Solutions belongs to the Public Relations Consultants Group, a national network of 50 award-winning independent communications and public relations professionals and consultancies, allowing reach in every market across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. The firm is also part of the Goldman Sachs 10KSB Small Businesses Alumni group and the only Black woman-owned, WBENC and WOSB-certified PR/Communication firm in Nebraska.

Media Contact

Brandi Long-Frank

brandi.long-frank@avantsolutions.org

(402) 882-7277

SOURCE: Avant Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/764446/Strategy-Storytelling-Empowers-Leaders-at-Annual-Community-Event