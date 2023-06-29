Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2023) - Akeneo, the Product Experience company, proudly announces today that it has earned the title of Company of the Year in the Retail category at the esteemed 8th Annual 2023 Globee Awards for American Business.

The awards celebrate organizations that have demonstrated unparalleled performance across various business categories. This distinguished accolade recognizes outstanding accomplishments in customer service, innovation, leadership, and more. With participants ranging from startups to small, medium and large corporations, the awards program embraces organizations of all sizes and industries.

Akeneo secured the coveted title in recognition of the impact that Akeneo Product Cloud has on the retail industry. The category-defining Akeneo Product Cloud is a composable solution that centralizes, enriches and activates every element of the complete product record in order to optimize the product experiences that appear on any customer touch point. It provides retailers, distributors and brands with this centralized system of record for all product information, for every team and every sales channel that collects and activates data to create high-quality product descriptions and information that deliver consistent, compelling and comprehensive product experiences to customers.

"We are honored to be recognized, as this award highlights the Akeneo Product Cloud for unlocking growth blockers caused by complex product catalogs that need to be distributed to multiple marketing, sales and customer support channels," said Kristin Naragon, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer at Akeneo. "We've heard from our customers about how chaotic it can be to manage all the different aspects that go into constructing product stories and we'll continue providing them with innovative products that increase sales, reduce returns and positively disrupt the retail industry."

Akeneo Product Cloud was announced with enhanced Product Information Management (PIM) capabilities, a new syndication offering and an App Store, which launched with new apps across a variety of areas, including AI, e-commerce, data enrichment and product catalog publishing. With these offerings, Akeneo helps brands, retailers and distributors activate the entire product record accurately and consistently across all channels, eliminating delays from siloed operations to support and accelerate commerce growth.

San Madan, President of Globee Awards, enthusiastically congratulated the remarkable winners, stating, "Congratulations to the exceptional winners of the 8th Annual 2023 Globee Awards for American Business. Your remarkable achievements and unwavering commitment to excellence have set new benchmarks in the industry. Each one of you has showcased unparalleled innovation, leadership, and perseverance, embodying the true spirit of American business. May your success inspire and motivate others to reach greater heights. Here's to your continued triumphs and the positive impact you make in the world. Well done!"

About Akeneo

Akeneo brings a complete and composable SaaS-based solution for managing, orchestrating, activating, and optimizing the entire product record in order to drive compelling and consistent product experiences supporting any route-to-market and the entire customer lifecycle. With its open platform, a leading PIM for product data and asset management, and extensive connected ecosystem with Akeneo App Store, Akeneo Product Cloud empowers commerce businesses to deliver world-class product experiences that unlock growth.

Leading global brands, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, including BASF Group, Canon USA, Chico's FAS and Forever 21 trust Akeneo to scale and customize their omnichannel commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo Product Cloud, companies can activate product experiences in any channel, therefore driving improved customer experiences, increased sales, reduced returns, faster time to market, and increased team productivity.

About the Globee Awards

The Globee Awards present recognition in nine programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Business Awards, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Information Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, and Globee® Awards for Women In Business. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit their official website: https://globeeawards.com.

