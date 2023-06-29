Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2023) - Patient Prism, a renowned leader in call intelligence, is proud to announce the launch of Version 3 (V3) of its software. V3 introduces a host of cutting-edge features aimed at empowering practices to enhance their performance, acquire more patients, and gain a competitive advantage in the dynamic healthcare market.

Amol Nirgudkar, CEO of Patient Prism, stated, "V3 represents a significant leap forward in our offerings. By actively listening to our users and incorporating their feedback, we have developed a platform that provides true intelligence on the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns. V3 will empower practices, elevating their performance to unprecedented levels."

Key Features of V3:

DeepLens Analysis: A state-of-the-art AI-powered tool that filters and analyzes calls, summarizing key points and recommendations to boost appointment conversions. "DeepLens offers practices unparalleled insights from calls, allowing them to work smarter, not harder," Nirgudkar said.

Real-Time Data Delivery: This feature expedites data analysis, providing insights within minutes of call completion. George Bohnisch, CTO of Patient Prism, highlighted the significance, saying, "We've supercharged our AI to analyze calls within one minute. This real-time analytics empowers practices to promptly address missed opportunities and high-value patients."

Data Filters: A solution for data overwhelm, this tool enables users to streamline their data view to focus on key insights and trends.

Customizable Automation: This feature enables users to build actions based on their criteria, ensuring timely responses to events such as missed opportunities or cancellations.

Referral Source Report & Google Ads Integration: These features provide unprecedented insights into campaign effectiveness, allowing for a more precise return on investment calculations.

Google Analytics (GA4) Integration: "This feature marks a revolution in healthcare marketing, as it enables a detailed understanding of patient journeys across various platforms," Bohnisch explained.

Personalized Dictionaries: practices can create their own dictionaries of keywords and phrases spoken over the phone, enhancing the efficiency and actionability of call analysis.

Voice Fingerprint: A tool that identifies each team member's unique voice, enabling performance tracking for coaching and rewards.

Achievement Board: A gamification feature that encourages and tracks team members' accomplishments.

Outbound Calling: In response to client demand, Patient Prism is excited to introduce visibility into outbound follow-up calls. Nirgudkar emphasized, "Now you can track both inbound and outbound conversations, optimizing strategies based on AI-derived intelligence."

The development of V3 has been a labor of love for the Patient Prism team, driven by feedback from their loyal customer base. Nirgudkar concluded, "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our customers for their input during the beta testing phase. We are excited to witness them reaping the rewards of the V3's exceptional features. It's an exciting time for us, and we're just getting started."

About Patient Prism

Patient Prism is a leading provider of call intelligence software designed to help healthcare practices attract and retain more patients. With their innovative software, Patient Prism assists thousands of healthcare practices to optimize their marketing spend, improve patient interaction, and increase revenue.

