Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.: Phillips Edison & Company Announces Appointment of Parilee Edison Wang to Board of Directors

CINCINNATI, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: PECO) ("PECO" or the "Company"), one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored omni-channel neighborhood shopping centers, today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has appointed Parilee Edison Wang to serve as a director, effective immediately. Ms. Wang has a diverse background and brings more than 15 years of data-driven business development experience.



Since February 2023, Ms. Wang, age 37, has served as the Chief Product Officer of Alloy, a global identity risk decisioning platform that helps banks and fintech companies automate their decisions for onboarding, ongoing monitoring and credit underwriting. From March 2022 to February 2023, Ms. Wang served as the Head of Product of Alloy. Prior to joining Alloy, Ms. Wang was with Bread Finance (now Bread Financial), where she served as Senior Vice President and Head of Product from June 2020 to February 2022. As a member of the senior leadership team, Ms. Wang drove the product vision and execution that led to the successful sale of Bread Finance to Alliance Data Systems in December 2021 for approximately $450 million. Ms. Wang additionally held roles at Bread Finance of Vice President and Head of Product from May 2019 to June 2020 and Senior Director and Head of Product from January 2018 to May 2019. From 2012 to 2018, Ms. Wang was with OnDeck Capital Inc. where she held various positions, ending as Senior Director, Product Management. In that role, Ms. Wang led new product development and global expansion efforts, contributing to OnDeck's approximately $1.3 billion initial public offering in December 2014. From 2008 to 2011, Ms. Wang served as Manager, Digital Business Development of Barnes & Noble.com. Ms. Wang holds a Bachelor of Arts in international relations from Stanford University, where she graduated Phi Beta Kappa with Distinction, and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School where she was a Baker Scholar.

In determining that she should serve as a director, the Board considered Ms. Wang's banking and financial technology sector experience, data-driven business development expertise, business start-up expertise, educational excellence, integrity, judgment, leadership skills and passion for supporting PECO's core values while protecting the long-term interests of shareholders. After Ms. Wang's appointment comes into effect, PECO's total number of directors will be eight, of whom three are female (38% of the Board), and the average age of the Board will decrease to 57 years.

"Parilee brings diverse knowledge and experience, especially in the areas of finance, technology and business development, that will further strengthen and diversify the perspectives and expertise of our Board, and we are very excited to welcome her," said Leslie Chao, Lead Independent Director of the Board. "Parilee's appointment is part of the Board's ongoing goal to further expand and diversify its composition."

Ms. Wang is the daughter of PECO's Co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Edison. Ms. Wang will be a non-independent member of the Board and is not expected to be appointed to any committee of the Board.

