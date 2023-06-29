Sonnex Energie is offering five versions of its new PV modules, with power outputs of 395 W to 415 W and power conversion efficiencies ranging from 20.23% to 21.25%. They also have a temperature coefficient of -0.35% per degree Celsius.Dutch software supplier Taylor and Germany-based Sonnex Energie are offering new all-black solar panels with integrated cell string optimizers. "We are producing our module in China under an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) model based on Sonnex quality control criteria in our OEM factories which shall pass our audit and be reputable in the industry," a Sonnex ...

