MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wallbox (NYSE:WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle ("EV") charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today announced that Pulsar Plus, its best-selling EV charger, will be available at Costco (NASDAQ: COST) stores across the U.S. and through Costco.com starting in July, marking Costco's most extensive EV charging deployment to date.

"We continue to see exceptional demand for Pulsar Plus across the U.S. because of its compact form factor, energy management features, and easy installation," said Brett Graessle, VP of Partnerships and Business Development for Wallbox. "Partnering with one of the most popular membership warehouse clubs, like Costco, enables us to expand our distribution footprint and connect with a broader consumer audience. We're excited to bring Pulsar Plus to millions of Costco members across the entire U.S. "

Costco will offer Wallbox's Pulsar Plus 40 Amp, which features ENERGY STAR® certification, flexible amperage settings, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, charge scheduling, the myWallbox app, and voice control via Amazon Alexa and Google Home. Wallbox's unique energy management features such as Power Boost, Power Sharing, and Eco-smart not only eliminate the need for expensive electrical upgrades, but also save users time and money when charging. Power Boost ensures charging at top speeds without exceeding the home's power limit, while Power Sharing allows multiple EVs to charge at once by balancing power across connected chargers. The Eco-Smart feature offers an eco-friendly way to charge your EV using solar energy.

Wallbox products are assembled in the U.S. and eligible for applicable federal and local state subsidy and rebate programs. For more information about such programs, please visit Wallbox Incentives.

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine the relationship between users and the network. Wallbox goes beyond charging electric vehicles to give users the power to control their consumption, save money and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use in more than 113 countries around the world. Founded in 2015 in Barcelona, where the company's headquarters are located, Wallbox currently has more than 1,200 employees in its offices across Europe, Asia, and America. For more information, visit www.wallbox.com

