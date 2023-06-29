DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Monthly factsheet

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Monthly factsheet 29-Jun-2023 / 14:03 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC (the "Company") LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 Factsheet The Company announces that its factsheet as at 31 May 2023 is now available to view and download on the Company's website at: https://www.chelvertonam.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Chelverton-UK-Dividend-Trust-PLC-Factsheet-May-2023.pdf Maitland Administration Services Limited Company Secretary Tel: 01245 398950 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: PFU TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 Sequence No.: 254482 EQS News ID: 1669259 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1669259&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 29, 2023 09:03 ET (13:03 GMT)