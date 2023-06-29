Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.06.2023
Startschuss gefallen? – Fortsetzung 10X-Rallye!?
Dow Jones News
29.06.2023 | 15:34
187 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Monthly factsheet

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Monthly factsheet 

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) 
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Monthly factsheet 
29-Jun-2023 / 14:03 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC 
(the "Company") 
 
 
LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
Factsheet 
The Company announces that its factsheet as at 31 May 2023 is now available to view and download on the Company's 
website at: 
https://www.chelvertonam.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/Chelverton-UK-Dividend-Trust-PLC-Factsheet-May-2023.pdf 
 
Maitland Administration Services Limited 
Company Secretary 
Tel: 01245 398950 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 
Category Code: PFU 
TIDM:     SDVP 
LEI Code:   213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
Sequence No.: 254482 
EQS News ID:  1669259 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1669259&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 29, 2023 09:03 ET (13:03 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
