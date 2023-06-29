Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Launches Chios Island, the Latest Addition to Its Mediterranation Premium Line of Supplements

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company') (NASDAQ:COSM), a global healthcare group with proprietary lines of nutraceuticals and distributor of pharmaceuticals, branded generics, OTC medications and medical devices, announced today the launch of Chios Island, the latest addition to the Mediterranation line of products.

Mediterranation is the Company's premium nutritional supplements line that draws inspiration from the Mediterranean way of life. It incorporates organic herbs and plant extracts, including crataegus, hibiscus, dittany of Crete, oregano, mastic, and kritamos from Greece and the Mediterranean. The line comprises exclusive formulations of vitamins and minerals crafted with high-quality raw materials. These products are manufactured under strict pharmaceutical standards and adhere to good manufacturing practices (GMP) protocols.

Mediterranation's Chios Island syrup is formulated with water extracts of Lemon balm, Chamomile, and Chios Mastic resin, all of which flourish in the Mediterranean basin. These ingredients are renowned for their exceptional antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Many in vitro, in vivo and clinical studies underline the effect of these ingredients against gastrointestinal disorders.

Lemon balm herb (Melissa officinalis L.) has a long-standing tradition in treating dyspeptic complaints, such as repletion and digestive upsets like feelings of fullness and flatulence. Chamomile (Matricaria recutita L.) is widely recognized for its soothing properties. It has been traditionally used to alleviate minor gastrointestinal issues such as ulcers, bloating, and spasms. Chios mastiha (Pistacia lentiscus L.), an aromatic resin derived from the trunk and branches of mastic trees, has recently garnered considerable scientific interest due to its therapeutic properties. Mastiha is employed in the treatment of mild gastrointestinal disorders such as peptic ulcers and Crohn's disease, and it has also demonstrated activity against Helicobacter pylori, a bacterium associated with various gastrointestinal ailments.

Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Health, stated: "Following the successful launch of Mediterranation's Terra Creta, we are pleased to share the launch of Chios Island, a product inspired by the captivating island of Chios known for its Mastiha trees. This product's ingredients are well known for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and help against gastrointestinal disorders. We have an exciting lineup of additional Mediterranation products that will be launching soon, and we look forward to providing additional updates. Both our nutraceutical brands, Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation, are being well received by the market, and we look forward to continuing to grow brand awareness."

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM) is a global healthcare group that was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Cosmos Health is engaged in the nutraceuticals sector through its own proprietary lines of products "Sky Premium Life" and "Mediterranation." Additionally, the Company is operating in the pharmaceutical sector through the provision of a broad line of branded generics and OTC medications and is involved in the healthcare distribution sector through its subsidiaries in Greece and UK serving retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors. Cosmos Health is strategically focused on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals (IP) and specialized root extracts as well as on the R&D of proprietary complex generics and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has developed a global distribution platform and is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia and North America. Cosmos Health has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece and Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com and www.skypremiumlife.com.

