Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Startschuss gefallen? – Fortsetzung 10X-Rallye!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
29.06.2023 | 15:50
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

U.S. Bank Good Truck Delivers Treats and Local Business Support Along West Coast

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / U.S. Bank

U.S. Bank, Thursday, June 29, 2023, Press release picture

Photo: The Good Truck at a recent stop in Costa Mesa, California, to hand out flowers.

Originally published on U.S. Bank company blog

The U.S. Bank Good Truck is on a West Coast tour this summer, delivering treats from small businesses to communities in California, Oregon and Washington.

There will be three separate Good Trucks making stops where the bank has branch locations, delivering complimentary day-brighteners like ice cream, flowers and other delights. The tour is one of the ways U.S. Bank is celebrating the conversion of hundreds of Union Bank branches to U.S. Bank earlier this year.

"The Good Truck is here to welcome our new U.S. Bank customers and give them a chance to learn more about the ways we can help power potential," said Carl Jordan, executive vice president, branch and small business banking for California. "The addition of Union Bank allows our West Coast customers to enjoy greater convenience, improved technology and a continued focus on building strong and vibrant communities."

The U.S. Bank Good Truck will be showing up at community events and U.S. Bank branches in California all summer long. Check out the California branch stop schedules below and stop by to say hello!

  • Southern California
  • Central California
  • Northern California

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from U.S. Bank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: U.S. Bank
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/us-bank
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: U.S. Bank

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/764579/US-Bank-Good-Truck-Delivers-Treats-and-Local-Business-Support-Along-West-Coast

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.