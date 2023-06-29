Time savings of around 3,200 man-hours per year at the pilot plant

Pump and valve manufacturer KSB is digitizing quality documentation with Approve on Fabasoft PROCECO. "By using Approve in the creation of test plans and the reviewing of test certificates, KSB saves 3,200 man-hours annually at the Pegnitz pilot plant," explains Alexander Thumbeck from technical order processing and project manager at KSB. The cloud-based software is meanwhile used at KSB for supplier, customer and quality documentation. A worldwide roll-out is in the planning.

In order to coordinate quality testing along the supply chain, the technical order processing department in the KSB Group draws up the so-called Quality Control Plan (QCP) individually for each order. This specifies the testing requirements that must be carried out for individual product components. It also specifies which tests are to be carried out at the KSB plant or at sub-suppliers.

End-to-end quality process

In the past, these test plans were created manually using Microsoft Excel and exchanged and coordinated via emails. Approve generates the QCPs automatically, in accordance with the applicable standards. Suppliers are also directly integrated into the system via digital testing, coordination and approval processes. The goal was to create a platform with interfaces to SAP in order to create documents automatically and transfer data seamlessly. "It was important to us to implement a continuous end-to-end process in which our suppliers are also integrated," explains Alexander Thumbeck.

Detailed information can be found in the case study "Automatically generated test plans for efficient quality processes in the supply chain"

About Fabasoft Approve

Fabasoft Approve GmbH is a European software provider for technical data and document management in the industrial sector. Thanks to the simple adaptability via no-code/low-code, customer-specific requirements can be implemented in no time at all. The digitalization company focuses on use cases in quality management, technical documentation and transmittal management. Cross-company processes link internal and external project partners on a common platform and digitally map the entire information life cycle for industrial products. Numerous major international companies rely on the cloud-based product Approve on Fabasoft PROCECO as a "single source of truth" in their digitalization strategy. Fabasoft Approve GmbH is part of the Fabasoft Group, with total sales of around 69 million euros in fiscal year 2022/2023 and 451 employees as of the reporting date.

About KSB

With annual sales revenues of around 2.6 billion Euros, the KSB Group ranks among the leading suppliers of high-quality pumps, valves and related systems and is present on all continents with its own sales and distribution companies, production sites and service operations. KSB has over 15,000 employees.

For additional information, visit the Fabasoft Approve Press Roomwww.fabasoft.com/approve, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Fabasoft.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230629332859/en/

Contacts:

Press contact

Fabasoft Approve

Sandra Hofmann

Tel.: +43/732/606162-0

Email: approve@fabasoft.com