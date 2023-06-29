Lachute, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2023) - Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) ("QI Materials" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the first phase of 2023 pilot processing for the Charlevoix Silica Project is underway and expected to be completed in early July 2023.

The pilot plant is a fully mobile series of trailer-mounted grinding and sorting equipment which can be easily assembled, disassembled, and transported. The pilot plant is currently operating a few kilometers off of the Charlevoix site in a nearby gravel pit which QI Materials rents from a local property owner.

Approximately 12 tonnes of silica samples are currently being processed through the pilot plant. These samples were retrieved from the Charlevoix Silica Project in 2022. The objectives of the ongoing pilot plant testing is to produce high grade metallurgical silica to meet the specifications outlined in the memorandum of understanding with HPQ Silicon Inc. (see March 14 and February 24, 2023 news releases), to further refine the processes for producing diverse products tailored to our target industries, as well as to gain a deeper understanding of the volume of material the process can currently handle.

The aim of the pilot plant is to maintain a small footprint, be fully mobile and be able to move between different projects, while still having the ability to produce a suite of industrial mineral products including silica. QI Materials is focused on assuring that the process is also easily scalable.

About Québec Innovative Materials Corp.

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (previously Québec Silica Resources Corp.) is a mineral exploration, and development company with a portfolio of natural resource assets including high grade silica, hydrogen, and helium properties. QIMC is working toward becoming a sustainable supplier of resources which are essential in advanced batteries and the electrification of the green economy. The Company has a 100% interest in the Charlevoix Silica Project, near Clermont, Québec, Canada as well as its various other mineral properties in Québec.

Additional information on Québec Innovative Materials is available at www.qimaterials.com.

