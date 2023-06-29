DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: ACS-Annual Financial Report

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: ACS-Annual Financial Report 29-Jun-2023 / 15:29 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC Annual Results for the year to 30 April 2023 Printed copies of the Annual Report will be sent to shareholders shortly. Additional copies may be obtained from the Company Secretary - Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited (formerly Maitland Administration Services Limited), Hamilton Centre, Rodney Way, Chelmsford, Essex CM1 3BY. The financial information set out below does not constitute the Company's statutory accounts for the year ended 30 April 2023. The financial information for 2023 is derived from the statutory accounts for that year. The auditors, Hazlewoods LLP, have reported on the 2023 accounts. Their report was unqualified and did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditors draw attention by way of emphasis without qualifying their report. The financial information for 2022 is derived from the statutory accounts for that year. The following text is copied from the Annual Report and Accounts. Strategic Report Financial Highlights 30 April 30 April Capital 2023 2022 % change Total gross assets (GBP'000) 53,674 58,805 (8.73) Total net assets (GBP'000) 35,563 41,382 (14.07) Net asset value per Ordinary share 168.15p 198.47p (15.28) Mid-market price per Ordinary share 174.50p 192.50p (9.35) Premium/(discount) 3.78% (3.01%) Net asset value per Zero Dividend Preference share 2025 123.21p 118.52p 3.97 Mid-market price per Zero Dividend Preference share 2025 117.50p 118.50p (0.84) Discount (4.64%) (0.02%) Year ended Year ended 30 April 30 April Revenue 2023 2022 % change Return per Ordinary share 12.94p 10.00p 29.40 Dividends declared per Ordinary share 11.77p 11.00p 7.00 Total return Total return on Group's gross assets (4.78%) (4.92%) Total return on Group's net assets* (total return as proportion of net (4.64%) (4.71%) assets after the provision for the Zero Dividend Preference shares) Total return on Group's net assets* (8.21%) (7.74%) Ongoing charges** 2.44% 2.03% Ongoing charges*** 1.62% 1.48%

* Adding back dividends paid in the year.

** Calculated in accordance with the Association of Investment Companies ('AIC') guidelines. Based

on total expenses, excluding finance costs, for the year and average net asset value.

*** Based on gross assets.

Chairman's Statement

It gives me great pleasure to present this Annual Report, my first one as Chairman, for the financial year to 30 April 2023.

I start by repeating what my predecessor Lord Lamont wrote in this report last year. The last 12 months have undoubtedly continued to be challenging. Although the Covid-19 pandemic and the associated lockdowns are now well in the past, the impact is still being felt, not only in the UK but also in Europe. In addition, the war in Ukraine started by Russia in February 2022 continues and there are no signs of an end to it this year.

Whilst we all recall the turmoil in the markets in the autumn, caused by a febrile political situation in addition to the events around the 'mini-budget' and the more recent market volatility caused by the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank and the distressed emergency takeover of Credit Suisse, the UK appears to be gradually recovering from these low points.

At this time in the UK, we are living with elevated inflation and interest rates at multi-year highs which, since December 2021, have risen multiple times from 0.1% to the current 5%. The Bank of England has been forecasting for some time that the UK economy would move into recession, which we are very pleased to see has, to date, proven to be wrong. Recently the International Monetary Fund ('IMF') announced that the UK will be the worst performing economy in the G20 with a decline in GDP of 0.3% in the next year. However, and true to form, where it should also be noted that of the last 26 forecasts by the IMF, 24 have proven to be too pessimistic and they have now upgraded their forecast of the UK economy to grow by 0.4%!

In addition to an economy that has been stagnating, combined with a major uptick in industrial action and a shortage of labour, there have been significant rises in energy prices, industry-wide increases in costs and supply chain issues. However, there has been recent evidence that these issues are easing as time passes and the economies of the world move away from the period of Covid-19 lockdowns.

In the last few months, a debate has begun in respect of the reduced interest in investing in UK equities, in particular those shares outside the FTSE 100. The Government and the Treasury are consulting on the introduction of new policies aimed at encouraging all parties to increase their weighting in UK equities. With a highly UK-centric portfolio, invested only in smaller and mid-cap companies traded on UK markets, the shares this Company is invested in are very underrated on an historical basis notwithstanding the fact that the underlying trading performance of the companies is very satisfactory. However, history suggests that a recovery will take place in time, leading to longer term outperformance.

Results

The Company's net asset value per ordinary share as at 30 April 2023 was 168.15p (2022: 198.47p), a decrease over the year of 15.3%, with an ordinary share price of 174.50p per share (2022: 192.50p). Total assets, including audited revenue reserves, were GBP53.674m (2022: GBP58.805m), a decrease over the year of 8.7%, and the total net assets were GBP35.563m (2021: GBP41.382m). During the same period the MSCI Small Cap Index decreased by 5.2%.

The Company was launched on 12 May 1999, and since that time the net asset value per Ordinary share has risen by 70.35% while in addition a total of 228.89p has been paid to shareholders in the form of dividends, including the fourth interim dividend announced with this report. In the year under review, total dividends of 11.77p per Ordinary share were paid and proposed, including the fourth interim dividend of 2.9425p. The total dividend in 2023 represents an increase of 7% year-on-year. The Company has now returned to a position where the dividend is being paid entirely from the current year revenue surplus after costs. The balance of the surplus of GBP280,000, after the payment of the dividend, has been taken to bolster revenue reserves. The intention in the future is to increase dividends by 7% per annum and to take any surplus to replenish the revenue reserves that have been used over the past two years to ensure the dividend is not only being maintained but can be increased.

The underlying portfolio yield has increased this year as our investee companies have continued to grow their dividends, whilst at the same time there has been a continued general derating of shares. The portfolio yield is currently 5.6%, which is significantly higher than the normal range of 4% to 4.5% for this Company over its 24-year life. It is also worth pointing out that 6.5% of the portfolio is currently not paying a dividend as the Investment Manager manages the balance between revenue and capital growth.

The Company has increased its dividend each year for the last 13 years. Because of the strength of the revenue reserves, and the intention to add to them in the future, the Company is in a strong position and the Board is confident in the Company's ability to further grow the annual dividend, assuming the current macro-economic conditions continue to improve.

The Company is currently invested in 81 positions across 17 sectors. This spread creates a well-diversified portfolio which should, in the future, lead to a strong return of dividend income and subsequently steady growth in revenue and, in time, capital.

Capital structure

Over the year the Board has approved the modest issuance of shares at a small premium to the prevailing

net asset value. The number of ordinary shares has increased by 510,000 to 21,360,000 shares.

In the past, the Company has been regularly asked to issue new shares to meet market demand. However, the Board's policy is that it will only consider issuing new shares if it can do so at a premium to NAV which is sufficient not only to cover all the costs of issuance but also to recognise the value of the revenue reserves that have been built up over many years and where there are attractive opportunities for investment.

