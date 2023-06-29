The Ferrell Law Firm, PLLC: The Ferrell Law Firm Launches Community Campaign to Promote Safe Celebrations on Independence Day

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / The Ferrell Law Firm is proud to announce its latest initiative aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of the Boulder community during the upcoming Independence Day celebrations. As part of this campaign, the law firm will reimburse individuals up to $30 for rides taken with popular rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft, encouraging responsible choices and discouraging drinking and driving.



Colorado Drunk Driving Accident Statistics

Independence Day is a time for celebration, but it is also a time when alcohol consumption tends to increase. Unfortunately, this can lead to an alarming rise in the number of drunk driving accidents. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Colorado has experienced its fair share of these tragic incidents in recent years.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reported that there were 691 roadway fatalities in 2021, and since 2019, there's been about a 44% increase in the amount of fatalities that involved an impaired driver.

Drunk driving accidents not only cause immeasurable personal loss but also place a tremendous burden on emergency services, healthcare providers, and law enforcement agencies.

Get a Free Sober Ride This Independence Day

To combat this issue and encourage responsible behavior, The Ferrell Law Firm has partnered with local rideshare services to offer reimbursement to individuals who choose to avoid drinking and driving during the Independence Day festivities. By providing up to $30 in ride reimbursements, the law firm hopes to remove any financial barriers that may prevent people from making the right decision to avoid impaired driving.

To participate in the program, individuals must be of legal drinking age and have taken a rideshare service between July 3 and July 5, with their ride originating or ending in Boulder, CO. To claim reimbursement, applicants are required to submit a photo ID, a screenshot of their receipt, and a mailing address to The Ferrell Law Firm via email at mike@colo-dui-lawyer.com. The program is limited to the first 25 submissions, and receipts must be submitted within seven days of Independence Day.

The Ferrell Law Firm's commitment to the safety of the Boulder community extends beyond legal advocacy. With this campaign, they aim to make a tangible difference by providing support and encouraging responsible decisions during a time that often sees an increased risk of drunk driving incidents.

For more information about The Ferrell Law Firm's Independence Day community campaign and how to participate, please visit https://colo-dui-lawyer.com/free-holiday-rides/.

About The Ferrell Law Firm

The Ferrell Law Firm is a leading legal practice based in Boulder, CO, specializing in DUI defense. With a team of highly skilled attorneys, the firm is dedicated to providing expert legal representation and support to individuals facing DUI charges. The Ferrell Law Firm is committed to making a positive impact in the community and advocating for safer roads.

