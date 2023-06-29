Trace Minerals Research: Trace Minerals Hires Devin Schiffman as Vice President of Channel Sales

OGDEN, UT / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / Trace Minerals, America's number one selling trace mineral, liquid magnesium, and performance nutrition brand according to SPINS® and the leading provider of trace mineral-based supplements for over 50 years, announces it has hired Devin Schiffman as Vice President of Channel Sales.

Devin Schiffman, recently hired as VP of Channel Sales for Trace Minerals.

"We sought out Devin to be our VP of Channel Sales because of his more than 20 years of experience in sales channel management - including senior level management and leadership, his ability to launch and develop high-performing sales teams, and his extensive experience in B2B sales," said Dave Chambers, Chief Revenue Officer of Trace Minerals. "Our company has lofty goals for growth over the next few years and we need someone with his experience to get us there. I know he is going to be such an important asset to our team and we are thrilled to have him. His leadership skills will undoubtedly propel our organization to new heights."

As VP of Channel Sales, Schiffman will play a crucial role in driving revenue growth through effective channel management, partner relationships, and strategic planning, which includes developing a comprehensive channel sales strategy, establishing and maintaining relationships with channel partners, sales forecasting, tracking and analyzing key performance metrics such as revenue growth, market share, partner profitability, and customer satisfaction. He will ensure Trace's full line of dietary supplements reaches customers through various distribution channels while also maximizing sales opportunities.

Before joining Trace, Schiffman was Vice President of Global Alliances at Salesloft and has held several other senior-level positions over the last 10 years at other companies. He graduated from Weber State University with a Bachelor of Applied Science in Professional Sales in May 2009.

About Trace Minerals - For over 50 years, Trace Minerals (www.traceminerals.com) has been helping people everywhere remineralize their bodies because they know the profound impact it can have on their ability to live better every single day. Trace Minerals is the exclusive provider of ConcenTrace® Trace Mineral Drops, a concentrated seawater complex that contains a full spectrum of trace minerals and elements that is naturally powerful, deeply concentrated, and essential to a healthy daily foundation. It is GRAS-affirmed, food-grade, Kosher, Halal, Non-GMO Project Verified, allergen-free, and certified vegan. Trace Minerals' mission is to Remineralize the World. To do this, the company uses ConcenTrace® as the basis for all products in its branded product line. Trace Minerals is so confident that its customers will feel a difference in their health that the company's complete line of products is backed by a "Feel the Difference or Your Money Back" guarantee.

