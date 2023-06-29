DJ TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 29-Jun-2023 / 16:49 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer Name: TUI AG Street: Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4 Postal code: 30625 City: Hannover Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SL2WSPV293B552 2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: UBS Group AG City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. UBS AG 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 22 Jun 2023 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.) New 3.55 % 1.3 % 4.85 % 507431033 Previous 3.97 % 1.79 % 5.75 % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000TUAG505 0 18015294 0 % 3.55 % Total 18015294 3.55 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights in date period absolute % Right to recall lent At any time 3338835 0.66 % shares Right of use over shares At any time 299485 0.06 % Long Call Option 15/12/2023 - 20/06/2025 615974 0.12 % Total 4254294 0.84 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or Exercise or Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights maturity date conversion period settlement absolute in % Exchangable bonds 16/04/2028 27/05/2021-30/03/2028 Physical 442432 0.09 % (DE000A3E5KG2) Swaps 30/01/2024- 09/05/ Cash 2007 0 % 2024 Short Put Option 15/12/2023 -18/12/ Physical 1909885 0.38 % 2026 Right of use over At any time Physical 10888 0 % Convertibles Total 2365212 0.47 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: % of voting rights (if % of voting rights through Total of both (if at Name at least 3% or more) instruments (if at least 5% or least 5% or more) more) UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.19 % % % UBS Switzerland AG % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.19 % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.19 % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) % % % Ltd UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % % UBS Asset Management (UK) Ltd % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.19 % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) % % % Ltd UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd % % % UBS Asset Management Life Ltd % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.19 % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG % % % UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.19 % % % UBS Asset Management AG % % % UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A. % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % UBS AG 3.19 % % % UBS Americas Holding LLC % % % UBS Americas Inc. % % % UBS Securities LLC % % % - % % % UBS Group AG % % % Credit Suisse AG % % %

June 29, 2023