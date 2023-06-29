Regulatory News:

Eutelsat (Paris:ETL):

Momentum, a leading provider of enterprise connectivity solutions in remote areas throughout North and South America, today announced an enhanced agreement that will enable Momentum to use OneWeb's high-speed, low-latency satellite fleet, on top of Eutelsat's ADVANCE global connectivity solution. This partnership will help to bring high-performance communications services to Oil Gas projects and facilities across Canada and the U.S. Momentum is already a customer of Eutelsat, who, consequently, will be distributing OneWeb's LEO satellite communications services along with its existing connectivity products in a number of key markets.

By leveraging OneWeb's trusted and stable global LEO satellite network, Momentum's Oil Gas customers will be able to remotely control, monitor, manage and secure critical infrastructure at multiple site locations in real time. Momentum's broad solution-set is a great fit for clients who require the ability to connect multiple, critical sites, enabling them to reach any remote area and implement an available and managed service.

Integrating satellites services from Eutelsat and OneWeb, Momentum will deliver a full suite of true enterprise business network connectivity solutions to its clients, providing capacity, high-speed, low-latency services with quick setup and development, support structures and services in place on the backend. By gaining access to stable and fast download and upload speeds, along with low latency, remote Oil Gas clients can trust that critical business data is being safely and reliably transferred to and from their head offices.

Brad Kossowan, Chief Operating Officer of Momentum, commented: "Our enhanced partnership with Eutelsat and OneWeb is a game-changer for Oil Gas operators in remote locations. It supports the growing demand for real-time data, monitoring and managing operations on site or remote, crew communications and wellness. Eutelsat's robust offer for high-end connectivity solutions, paired with OneWeb's global LEO constellation is the perfect complement to our enterprise connectivity services."

Cyril Dujardin, General Manager Connectivity Business Unit of Eutelsat, said: "Through our Partnership with OneWeb, we are proud to collaborate and provide Momentum with new, advanced connectivity solutions. With this hybrid approach we can give clients tailor-made, dynamic and high-performance communication services, leveraging our industry experience know-how and providing end-to-end support.

Carole Plessy, VP Global Maritime Europe Region of OneWebcommented"We are excited to partner with Momentum, who brings industry-leading experience that will enable OneWeb to expand our capabilities within the energy sector. By bringing together our complementary services, we'll bring next-generation connectivity to Oil Gas customers across North America."

About Momentum

Momentum provides cost-effective remote connectivity solutions and services to a wide array of organizations and communities. Offering a unique blend of knowledge, commitment to innovation, support and customer service. Regardless of where you are location, we are here to help.

About OneWeb

OneWeb is a global communications network powered from space, headquartered in London, enabling connectivity for governments, businesses, and communities. It is implementing a constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites with a network of global gateway stations and a range of user terminals to provide an affordable, fast, high-bandwidth and low-latency communications service, connected to the IoT future and a pathway to 5G for everyone, everywhere. Find out more at http://www.oneweb.world

About Eutelsat Communications

Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Committed to promoting all facets of sustainable development across its business activities, Eutelsat leverages its in-orbit resources to help bridge the digital divide while maintaining a safe and uncluttered space environment. As an attractive and socially responsible employer, Eutelsat assembles 1,200 men and women from 50 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com.

