Regulatory News:

At the 14th Transparency Awards ceremony on Wednesday June 28, 2023, Mercialys (Paris:MERY) received the Grand Prix de la Transparence 2023 All Categories Award. Mercialys is the top-ranked company from the SBF 120, reflecting its ongoing commitment to exemplary financial and sustainability reporting practices. This Grand Prix de la Transparence Award follows the 2022 Award for Best General Meeting Brochure and the 2021 Award for Best Universal Registration Document. These repeated awards recognize the continued commitment shown by the Company's teams to providing all of its stakeholders with the most insightful and accurate information possible.

With this latest award, Mercialys was recognized in the Transparency Awards for the seventh consecutive year, highlighting the Company's long-term approach. The stakes relating to transparency are crucial, with expectations that often vary depending on the stakeholders: analysts, investors, bankers, rating agencies or proxy advisors, in addition to client retailers and staff. Each communication by the Company aims to improve knowledge of Mercialys, a mid-size real estate company, and build recognition of its performance levels, from financial to sustainability aspects. This involves providing clear, reliable, relevant and insightful information.

Mercialys draws specifically on the criteria from the Transparency Awards to ensure that its strategic, operational and financial messages are effectively aligned with market best practices.

About the Transparency Awards:

The Transparency Awards are based on a methodology defined by an independent scientific committee, which ensures that the rankings are neutral and fair. This methodology is certified by Bureau Veritas. The panel reviewed includes 2125 companies based on three public reporting media (Universal Registration Document, General Meeting Brochure and Website), which are audited with 289 objective and public criteria. In total, more than 110,000 items of data were collected and analyzed.

This press release is available on www.mercialys.com.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At December 31, 2022, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 3.1 billion (including transfer taxes). Its portfolio of 2,087 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 168.1 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment B, it had 93,886,501 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Mercialys' Universal Registration Document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2022 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys' business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230629772205/en/

Contacts:

Analyst and investor contact

Olivier Pouteau

Tel: +33 (0)6 30 13 27 31

Email: opouteau@mercialys.com