911inform Launches New Online Resource Helping Organizations Reach Compliance with RAY BAUM'S Act §506

RAY BAUM'S Act mandates organizations provide the dispatchable location to quickly reach a 911 caller regardless of the device they dial from, or their exact location inside a large building.

WALL, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2023 / 911inform, the only notification and security management platform that bridges the gap between first responders and organizations, announced today the launch of RAYBAUMSAct.com, an online resource for all organizations in response to the critical requirements set forth by RAY BAUM'S Act §506. This expansive telecommunications bill was passed by Congress in 2018 and mandates all enterprises with multi-line telephone services (MLTS) to provide the dispatchable location information regardless of which technological platform is being used to connect the caller to 911. This location data allows public safety personnel to know exactly where the caller is located, regardless of how many stories or offices the building has.

Initially, two deadlines were set to meet the requirements of the RAY BAUM'S Act but both deadlines have now passed and organizations are expected to be compliant on all wired, wireless and mobile off-site devices. RAYBAUMSAct.com was designed to provide organizations with compliance tools including a checklist of requirements and frequently asked questions that provide further details on devices and coverage. Organizations affected by the requirements include schools, higher ed facilities, hospitals, hotels, stadiums, financial institutions, corporate business parks and includes companies with hybrid and remote employees.

"We have a solution for organizations that need a platform that complies with the requirements while also enhancing the overall safety of their facilities and the employees, customers and visitors inside them," said Ivo Allen, CEO of 911inform. "Organizations have struggled with the complexities of compliance but face great risk if they do not, including endangering employees, incurring fines or, worst case, facing wrongful death lawsuits. We are in the business of protecting the public and it is crucial organizations comply before they are subject to thousands of dollars in fines."

In addition to dispatchable location, 911inform provides over 200 integrations that deliver immediate response to emergencies with an all-encompassing toolkit including precise caller location, interactive mapping, connected building controls, and a detailed notification system to save valuable time and lives.

If organizations are unclear on how to implement the requirements of the RAY BAUM'S Act, they should connect with a trusted notification and emergency management solution provider that can provide a future-proof plan to get the organization into compliance.

For more information, visit www.RayBAUMSAct.com.

