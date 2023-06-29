China has suspended a tender for a 4 GW off-grid solar-hydrogen project. The CNY 35 billion ($4.83 billion) project - set to be built in Jiuquan, Gansu province - includes 800 MW/1600 MWh of energy storage. It is designed to feature 8,638 electrolyzers and will span 67 km².The China Bidding Public Service Platform suspended a tender this week for the construction of a 4 GW off-grid PV project to be developed in Gansu province. It said it halted the procurement exercise partly due to the withdrawal of bidders. The authority started the tender proceedings earlier this week. It said the suspension ...

