Regulatory News:

Forsee Power (FR0014005SB3 FORSE) (Paris:FORSE), expert in smart battery systems for sustainable electromobility, Vensys Group, specialist in electrohydraulic solutions for agriculture and construction and Parker Hannifin, world leader movement and control technologies, announce that they have signed a partnership to convert thermal off-highway vehicles (construction site machinery) into electric vehicles and thus cut the emissions, noise and vibrations associated with the motorization of these machines.

Vensys Group and its subsidiary Hydrokit will market retrofit kits suitable for construction site machinery, such as mini excavators, in partnership with Parker France for the electrical transmission and Forsee Power for the battery systems.

Vensys Group is speeding up the decarbonization of off-highway vehicles with Hydrokit, its subsidiary expert in electrohydraulic solutions and In Situ, its engineering company experienced in decarbonization

Vensys Group supports OEMs in the design of 100% electric and hybrid transmissions and in electrohydraulic solutions up to 800Vdc, until the series launch of projects by manufacturers. The group's capabilities allow both the supply of solutions in the form of kits and the production of complete machines in Vensys' workshops.

Leveraging its engineering expertise, Vensys Group offers retrofit solutions as kits to be integrated into used internal combustion vehicles. These kits defined following multi-physics numerical simulations integrate a set of optimized elements including the motor, the drivetrain, the lithium-ion battery system and its Battery Management System (BMS), the charger and the on-board computer. The integration within the vehicle is then calculated to optimize performance and safety during operations.

This partnership with Parker and Forsee Power enables Vensys Group to accelerate its development in the decarbonization of mobile machinery with turnkey solutions for OEMs of off-highway vehicles whose market is fast growing.

Parker Hannifin, world leader in electric transmission and traction systems

Parker Hannifin will provide its expertise in transmission, electric traction, and cooling systems through smart electrification and thermal management solutions.

Parker's 100-year history combines the best of hydraulics with electric efficiency to create flexible, durable solutions that maximize system efficiency. With its dedicated components, Parker develops innovative electrification solutions contributing to a quieter and cleaner future.

The partnership will combine Forsee Power batteries with Parker drives, motors and coolers: GVM electric motors up to 406 kilowatts-peak (kWp) with simplified interface for mechanics GVI series drives with single interface for all voltages of 24 to 800 Volts DC at up to 650 amps peak high efficiency, high power density QDC coolers.

This unique offer is an ideal solution to meet all the electrification needs of mobile machinery.

Eco-designed, extremely robust, and flexible Forsee Power battery systems

The partners selected the FORSEE ZEN 8 SLIM battery, specially designed to electrify 100% electric off-highway and light vehicles, to form the battery systems necessary for the retrofit kit.

The batteries are only 128 mm thick and can be integrated both vertically and horizontally. ZEN 8 SLIM is very modular and scalable. It allows up to 32 modules to be set up in series and parallel, supporting a multitude of combinations from 48V/8kWh to 800V/250kWh, with future upgrades up to 800V /1.2 MWh. To perfectly adapt the on-board energy to the system voltage, it integrates 48V and 72V modules as well as a 48V pack with its own integrated BMS. The excellent energy density of 251 Wh/L among the best on the market ensures all-day operations on a single charge. Opportunity charging is also possible with up to 1C charging compatibility that can charge the battery to 100% in just one hour. Total cost of ownership and robustness are essential in the off-highway market segment, which is why Forsee Power made sure to offer a product with a very long life of 5,000 cycles and IP67-certified for resistance in air and water.

About Vensys Group

Vensys Group gathers 300 employees and develops a global electrohydraulic and decarbonation offer for the original and aftermarket markets. The complementarity and synergy between its various subsidiaries make it possible to master all the needs in the fields of electrohydraulics and decarbonation to offer each of its customers a personalized solution, meeting performance and safety requirements.

Contacts

Hydrokit

Nicolas Gazeau n.gazeau@hydrokit.com InSitu Gael Bourreau

gael.bourreau@experts-insitu.com

About Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin is one of the 250 world leaders in motion and control technologies. For more than a century, the company has contributed to technological advances leading to a better world. For more information, visit www.parker.com/fr or our Linkedin Parker Hannifin account: www.linkedin.com/company/parker-hannifin.

Contact

Dominique Monneret, MarCom Leader Sales Company France

+ 33 (0)6 82 89 84 33

dmonnere@parker.com

About Forsee Power

Forsee Power is a French industrial group specializing in smart battery systems for sustainable electric transport (light vehicles, off-highway vehicles, trucks, buses, trains). A major player in Europe, Asia and North America, the Group designs, assembles, and supplies energy management systems based on cells that are among the most robust in the market and provides installation, commissioning, and maintenance on site and remotely. More than 2,000 buses and 100,000 LEV have been equipped with Forsee Power's batteries. The Group also offers financing solutions (battery leasing) and second-life solutions for transport batteries. Forsee Power and its 650 employees are committed to sustainable development and the Group has obtained the Gold medal from leading sustainability rating agency EcoVadis. For more information: www.forseepower.com @ForseePower

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230629328731/en/

Contacts:

Forsee Power

Sophie Tricaud

VP Corporate affairs

and Sustainability

investors@forseepower.com

NewCap

Thomas Grojean

Quentin Massé

Investor Relations

forseepower@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Antoine Pacquier

Media Relations

forseepower@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98