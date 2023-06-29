Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 29.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Startschuss gefallen? – Fortsetzung 10X-Rallye!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
27.06.23
15:43 Uhr
5,900 Euro
-0,150
-2,48 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,0006,10018:33
0,0000,00018:26
PR Newswire
29.06.2023 | 18:12
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 29

29 June 2023

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 520.958. The highest price paid per share was 524.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 517.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0245% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 491,511,932 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 815,533,881. Rightmove holds 12,008,267 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the "UK MAR"), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

881

519.200

16:14:04

185

519.200

16:11:41

613

519.400

16:11:41

721

519.400

16:11:41

695

519.600

16:11:40

388

519.600

16:11:40

624

519.600

16:08:49

335

519.200

16:05:34

320

519.200

16:05:30

357

519.200

16:05:08

325

519.200

16:05:03

326

519.200

16:04:59

1724

520.000

16:00:55

114

520.000

16:00:55

612

519.200

16:00:10

888

519.200

16:00:10

225

519.200

15:57:50

164

519.200

15:53:49

1595

519.200

15:53:49

1634

519.400

15:53:48

1742

519.800

15:48:41

530

520.000

15:45:38

1325

520.000

15:45:38

1806

520.200

15:42:33

310

520.000

15:38:48

429

520.000

15:38:46

451

520.000

15:38:46

540

520.000

15:38:46

889

520.000

15:36:48

714

520.000

15:36:42

1712

520.200

15:36:40

9

520.200

15:36:40

1557

520.400

15:30:41

1690

520.400

15:28:46

204

520.800

15:25:58

1346

520.800

15:25:58

1010

520.600

15:23:12

674

520.600

15:23:12

1806

520.400

15:19:31

634

520.400

15:18:11

272

520.400

15:18:11

122

520.400

15:18:11

300

520.400

15:18:11

195

520.400

15:18:11

2055

520.400

15:18:04

540

520.400

15:18:04

1886

520.200

15:07:42

1795

520.600

15:07:08

1870

520.600

15:06:48

1667

520.400

15:04:48

372

520.600

15:03:37

600

520.600

15:03:37

634

520.600

15:03:37

690

520.200

14:57:43

196

520.200

14:57:43

786

520.200

14:57:43

70

520.200

14:57:43

1624

520.200

14:54:08

785

519.600

14:51:17

792

519.600

14:51:17

1486

519.800

14:48:18

379

519.800

14:48:18

895

519.200

14:45:31

702

519.200

14:45:31

941

519.200

14:42:34

807

519.200

14:42:34

144

519.200

14:42:19

1792

519.600

14:40:38

437

519.800

14:39:14

184

519.800

14:39:14

1137

519.800

14:39:14

1836

519.000

14:35:49

1229

518.600

14:31:52

337

518.600

14:31:52

1691

519.800

14:29:51

1781

520.000

14:29:50

773

520.800

14:24:31

600

520.800

14:24:30

204

520.800

14:24:26

207

520.600

14:23:28

190

520.600

14:23:22

244

520.600

14:23:15

1617

522.200

14:19:50

217

522.200

14:18:53

191

522.800

14:13:55

255

522.800

14:13:49

278

522.800

14:13:25

263

522.800

14:13:18

310

522.800

14:13:12

253

522.800

14:13:06

236

522.800

14:12:59

218

523.000

14:10:58

268

523.000

14:10:58

281

523.000

14:10:52

301

523.000

14:10:45

284

523.000

14:10:40

283

523.000

14:10:39

243

523.000

14:10:33

1579

523.000

14:04:31

1667

523.400

14:02:51

1477

523.200

14:00:13

150

523.200

14:00:12

771

523.000

13:54:30

275

523.000

13:54:27

256

523.000

13:54:19

276

523.000

13:54:12

84

523.000

13:54:05

237

523.200

13:49:43

420

523.200

13:49:43

268

523.200

13:49:42

263

523.200

13:49:33

210

523.200

13:49:33

267

523.200

13:49:21

113

523.200

13:49:11

307

523.000

13:47:00

302

523.000

13:46:45

257

523.000

13:46:36

238

523.000

13:46:32

168

523.000

13:46:30

298

523.000

13:46:30

88

523.200

13:43:06

879

523.200

13:43:06

802

523.200

13:43:06

580

523.200

13:37:42

1265

523.200

13:37:42

570

523.200

13:35:04

782

523.200

13:35:04

241

523.200

13:35:04

57

523.200

13:34:58

328

523.400

13:34:02

1271

523.400

13:34:02

12

523.400

13:34:02

361

523.000

13:32:24

232

523.000

13:32:23

200

523.000

13:32:21

160

523.000

13:32:17

118

523.000

13:32:14

266

523.200

13:30:03

165

523.200

13:30:00

167

523.200

13:29:54

190

523.200

13:29:49

181

523.200

13:29:43

174

523.200

13:29:37

181

523.200

13:29:32

182

523.200

13:29:26

179

523.200

13:29:19

41

523.200

13:29:14

972

523.400

13:26:44

219

523.400

13:26:44

204

523.400

13:26:37

211

523.400

13:26:29

218

523.400

13:26:23

1511

523.200

13:20:26

414

523.200

13:20:25

1774

523.200

13:12:30

114

523.400

13:05:23

259

523.400

13:05:20

254

523.400

13:05:11

253

523.400

13:05:03

261

523.400

13:04:55

218

523.400

13:04:48

237

523.400

13:04:39

187

523.600

12:59:08

27

523.600

12:59:08

1226

523.600

12:59:08

275

523.600

12:59:08

238

523.000

12:57:57

208

523.000

12:57:46

1088

523.200

12:55:00

800

523.200

12:54:30

254

523.600

12:45:37

24

523.600

12:45:37

76

523.600

12:45:37

94

523.600

12:45:37

1136

523.600

12:45:37

129

523.200

12:42:30

233

523.200

12:42:17

242

523.200

12:41:20

240

523.200

12:41:09

241

523.200

12:40:57

247

523.200

12:40:45

238

523.200

12:40:28

26

523.200

12:40:17

78

523.200

12:40:17

204

522.600

12:34:15

260

522.600

12:34:06

249

522.600

12:33:57

275

522.600

12:33:53

239

522.600

12:33:43

277

522.600

12:33:32

53

522.600

12:33:29

1779

524.000

12:27:12

1678

524.200

12:24:30

384

523.400

12:22:03

166

523.400

12:22:02

1636

523.200

12:16:06

1019

523.000

12:05:39

617

523.000

12:05:39

1895

522.800

12:00:44

1463

523.000

11:53:29

200

523.000

11:53:29

1651

523.000

11:46:39

1634

522.000

11:38:04

1575

522.000

11:33:31

1418

522.000

11:26:46

199

522.000

11:26:46

1789

522.200

11:18:43

1920

521.200

11:05:57

1101

521.800

10:56:03

724

521.800

10:56:03

1804

521.800

10:51:46

872

520.800

10:47:13

986

520.800

10:47:13

1892

520.200

10:35:46

1523

520.400

10:35:45

331

520.400

10:29:34

1699

520.600

10:20:06

1819

520.600

10:20:06

1834

521.000

10:18:07

1834

521.200

10:17:30

930

520.800

10:14:55

1022

520.800

10:14:55

1398

520.600

10:13:37

359

520.600

10:09:43

1602

520.800

10:04:12

14

520.800

10:04:12

90

520.600

10:01:20

35

520.600

09:55:33

1621

520.600

09:55:33

20

520.600

09:55:33

1211

520.800

09:50:28

472

520.800

09:50:08

1571

521.000

09:48:31

1785

521.000

09:44:00

1742

520.800

09:41:50

1717

520.400

09:38:33

50

520.800

09:27:45

1793

520.800

09:27:04

1684

521.600

09:24:14

1826

521.800

09:24:14

631

521.600

09:20:35

1556

521.600

09:20:35

1662

522.000

09:20:34

184

522.000

09:20:34

73

522.000

09:20:34

1574

521.800

09:16:30

1686

521.800

09:16:30

1859

521.400

09:13:23

1641

519.200

09:05:55

1641

519.400

09:05:17

1820

517.800

08:46:16

688

518.200

08:36:12

1062

518.200

08:36:12

1728

518.000

08:34:47

1567

517.600

08:27:04

79

517.600

08:22:03

1788

517.600

08:22:03

1170

518.000

08:19:09

554

518.000

08:19:09

1735

518.000

08:18:31

189

518.400

08:15:50

1684

518.400

08:15:50

1312

518.600

08:10:03

315

518.600

08:10:03

1240

518.800

08:08:32

551

518.800

08:08:32

721

519.000

08:08:32

872

519.000

08:08:32

1647

517.600

08:03:00


Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.