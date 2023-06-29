DTE Energy names Joi Harris president and COO

Detroit, June 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DETROIT, June 29, 2023 -- DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) today announced, effective July 3, Joi Harris, DTE Gas president, will be president and COO of DTE.



In her new role, Harris will lead both utilities - DTE Gas and DTE Electric - as well as Customer Service, Information Technology, Corporate Services, and the Environmental Management and Safety organizations. She will report to Jerry Norcia, DTE chairman and CEO.



As a senior leader at DTE, among many accomplishments, Harris recently led the construction of renewable energy projects and the Blue Water Energy Center, positioning the company for a future of clean and sustainable energy production.



"Joi is an extraordinary leader who has demonstrated time and again her ability to achieve successful outcomes in several key areas of the company. She is results oriented - a change agent - who will continue to drive our journey for excellence on behalf of our customers and communities. I'm excited to see what Joi, who started with the company as a co-op 35 years ago, can accomplish in the future," Norcia said.



"The opportunity to help shepherd our business into the future during this transformational time in our industry and company is an opportunity of a lifetime," said Harris. "DTE is fundamentally changing how we generate energy, moving to cleaner and more efficient sources, and developing the grid of the future to improve reliability and prepare for the growing electrification of our society."



Harris has a Bachelor of Science in industrial engineering and an MBA from Wayne State University. She serves on the board of directors for the Detroit Area Pre-College Engineering Program (DAPCEP). Harris was chosen by the Michigan Chronicle as a "Women of Excellence;" recognized by "Who's Who in Black Detroit;" honored by Women of Color STEM for her career achievements; and received the Maverick Award - special recognition to leaders who have set the standard in promoting, connecting and strengthening female leaders in energy operations and engineering in the energy industry.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on custom energy solutions, renewable energy generation, and energy marketing and trading. Through our commitment to cleaner energy, DTE Electric plans to reduce CO2 emissions by 90% and DTE Gas will plan to reduce methane emissions by more than 80% by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric and Gas aspire to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com/dteenergy.

