ZCCM-IH Provisional Abridged Financial Results_31 Dec 22 _29.06.2023

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC
(Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia)
PROVISIONAL ABRIDGED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
INTRODUCTION
In compliance with the requirements of the Securities Act No. 41 of 2016, ZCCM Investments Holdings PLC ("ZCCM-IH PLC" or "the Company") announces the provisional financial statements results of the Company and its subsidiaries (Collectively referred to as the 'the Group') for the year ended 31 December 2022.
STRUCTURE OF THE ZCCM-IH GROUP
|The ZCCM-IH Group consists of the following Nine (9) companies:
The Company also has other interests in the undernoted companies:
PROVISIONAL ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|31 Dec
2022
|31 Dec
2021
|ZMW'000
|ZMW'000
|Revenue
|
11,959,354
|
14,395,493
|Gross (loss)/profit
|(2,749,760)
|164,460
|Operating loss
|(3,354,959)
|(13,313,773)
|Net finance cost
|(1,813,846)
|(866,045)
|Share of profit of equity accounted investees
|1,603,143
|3,004,542
|Loss before tax
|(3,565,662)
|(11,175,276)
|Income tax (expense)/credit
|(249,504)
|66,476
|Loss for the year
|(3,815,166)
|(11,108,800)
|Earnings per share (ZMW)
|(23.73)
|(69.08)
|Basic and diluted earnings per share (ZMW)
|(23.73)
|(69.08)
|
|
PROVISIONAL ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|31 Dec
2022
|31 Dec
2021
|ZMW'000
|ZMW'000
|Assets
|Non-current Assets
|Property, plant, and equipment
|12,484,907
|12,857,452
|Exploration and evaluation asset
|51,437
|38,989
|Intangible assets
|4,582,654
|4,676,296
|Investment property
|200,751
|192,227
|Investments in associates
|15,174,862
|17,067,159
|Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|1,252,400
|1,458,000
|Trade and other receivables
|2,931,539
|1,330,438
|Environmental Protection Fund
|94,433
|87,130
|Deferred tax assets
|122,852
|340,848
|Current Assets
|Inventories
|4,921,366
|4,651,886
|Trade and other receivables
|762,831
|3,264,975
|Assets held for sale
|2,103,761
|1,478,611
|Term deposits
|5,340,202
|653,742
|Cash and cash equivalents
|329,173
|184,625
|Total assets
|50,353,168
|48,282,378
|
Equity and liabilities
|Capital and reserves
|9,343,136
|14,272,867
|Non-current Liabilities
|Borrowings
|27,476,859
|24,546,001
|Retirement benefits
|182,940
|96,287
|Provisions for environmental rehabilitation
|1,221,068
|1,198,814
|Borrowings
|864,411
|797,566
|Current Liabilities
|Overdraft
|688,120
|70,449
|Trade and other payables
|7,451,177
|4,796,508
|Provisions
|487,689
|378,746
|Current income tax liabilities
|190,143
|202,563
|Retirement benefits
|139,131
|244,001
|Liabilities associated with assets classified as held for sale
|2,308,494
|1,678,576
|Total equity and liabilities
|50,353,168
|48,282,378
|
PROVISIONAL ABRIDGED COMPANY STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|31 Dec
2022
|31 Dec 2021
|ZMW'000
|ZMW'000
|Assets
|Non-current Assets
|Property, plant, and equipment
|90,471
|78,439
|Intangible assets
|3,377
|2,537
|Investment property
|200,751
|192,227
|Investment in subsidiaries
|405,051
|327,939
|Investments in associates
|16,256,411
|20,603,089
|Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|1,252,400
|1,458,000
|Trade and other receivables
|958,162
|676,478
|Deferred tax assets
|258,966
|468,109
|Current Assets
Inventories
|16,427
|22,034
|Trade and other receivables
|173,829
|197,844
|Term deposits
|5,340,202
|632,992
|Cash and cash equivalents
|45,586
|81,498
|Assets held for sale
|145,700
|430,977
|Total assets
|25,147,333
|25,172,163
|
Equity
|Capital and reserves
|24,679,852
|24,732,194
|Non-Current Liabilities
|Retirement Benefit Obligations
|9,275
|10,256
|Provisions for environmental rehabilitation
|39,357
|79,931
|Borrowings
|-
|1,135
|Current Liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|121,005
|116,883
|Provisions
|108,686
|29,528
|Current income tax liabilities
|189,158
|202,236
|Total equity and liabilities
|25,147,333
|25,172,163
|PROVISIONAL ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|31 Dec 2022
|31 Dec 2021
|ZMW'000
|ZMW'000
|Net cash flow generated from operating activities
|1,188,449
|416,970
|Net cash flow used from investing activities
|(906,777)
|(103,180)
|Net cash outflow from financing activities
|(698,833)
|(402,694)
|Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(417,161)
|(88,904)
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
|336,101
|425,005
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|(81,060)
|336,101
|Included in the statement of financial position
|(358,947)
|114,176
|Included in assets held for sale
|277,887
|221,925
|(81,060)
|336,101
|PROVISIONAL ABRIDGED COMPANY STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|31 Dec 2022
|31 Dec 2021
|ZMW'000
|ZMW'000
|Net cash flows from operating activities
|4,726,479
|524,906
|Net cash flows used in investing activities
|(4,761,256)
|(439,590)
|Net cash flows used in financing activities
|(1,135)
|(124,457)
|Decreased in cash and cash equivalents
|(35,912)
|(39,141)
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
|81,498
|120,639
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|45,586
|81,498
PROVISIONAL ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|31 Dec
2022
|31 Dec 2021
|ZMW'000
|ZMW'000
|Balance at 1 Jan
|14,272,867
|21,004,417
|Loss for the year
|(3,815,166)
|(11,108,800)
|Other comprehensive income
|(1,029,340)
|4,430,326
|Dividend paid
|(85,225)
|(53,076)
|Balance at 31 Dec
|9,343,136
|14,272,867
PROVISIONAL ABRIDGED COMPANY STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|31 Dec
2022
|31 Dec
2021
|ZMW'000
|ZMW'000
|Balance at 1 Jan
|23,732,194
|23,164,958
|Profit for the year
|4,258,728
|1,675,918
|Other comprehensive income
|(3,225,845)
|(55,606)
|Dividend paid
|(85,225)
|(53,076)
|Balance at 31 Dec
|24,679,852
|24,732,194
- FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
- Group Performance
Performance at Group level was impacted by the performance of Mopani Copper Mines Plc ("Mopani") resulting in a loss of ZMW 3.82 billion (US$ 223.76 million) recorded in 2022 compared to a loss of ZMW11.08 billion (US$ 564.57 million) recorded in 2021. The loss at Group level was on account of :
- Declined average copper price from US$9,315 per ton in 2021 to US$8,815 per ton in 2022;
- Lower copper production level experienced at Mopani due to the smelter shutdown; and
- No significant impairment of goodwill was recognised during the year (2021: ZMW 13.3 billion( US$ 678.73 million)).
The Group recorded an increase in total assets from ZMW48.3 billion recorded in 2021 to ZMW 50.4 billion in 2022 largely on account of exchange differences from foreign currency denominated assets as well as improvement in the performance of some investee companies.
The Group's total liabilities increased from ZMW34 billion in 2021 to ZMW41 billion in 2022 on account of the Glencore long-term loan facility advanced to Mopani of US$1.5 billion.
The Group's retained earnings as of 31 December 2022 were negative at ZMW10.50 billion (2021: ZMW6.84 billion). The movement in retained earnings is attributable to the recorded Group loss of ZMW3.82 billion recorded in 2022 (2021: ZMW11.08 billion loss).
- Company Performance
Company performance improved with a profit for the year of ZMW 4.26 billion in 2022 from ZMW1.68 billion recorded in 2021. The improved performance was due to a special dividend received from Kansanshi Copper Mining PLC of ZMW3.3 billion (US$ 195 million).
- KEY OPERATIONS AND STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS
- Mopani Copper Mines PLC ("Mopani")
Below is a summary of Mopani's financial performance which has been incorporated in the Group's Financial Statements:
|Statement of Profit and Loss and Other Comprehensive - Mopani Copper Mine PLC
|2022
|Audited 2021
|ZMW'000
|ZMW'000
|Revenue
|1 1 , 854 , 038
|14, 116 , 2 1 7
|Gross (loss)/profit
|(14,565 , 499)
|146 , 36 5
|Operating loss
|( 2,844 , 097 )
|( 1, 1 92 , 992 )
|Net finance cost
|(2,238,476)
|(604,157)
|Loss before tax
|( 5 , 082 , 573 )
|(1, 459 ,9 35 )
|Loss for the year
|( 5 , 082 , 573 )
|(1, 459 ,9 35 )
|Statement of Financial Position - Mopani Copper Mine PLC
|2022
|Audited 2021
|Assets
|ZMW'000
|ZMW'000
|Property, plant, and equipment
|16,818,826
|17,327,597
|Inventories
|4,836,680
|4,564,852
|Trade and other receivables
|2,616,620
|3,595,239
|Environmental Protection Fund
|94,433
|87,130
|Cash and cash equivalents
|159,584
|78,469
|Total assets
|24,526,143
|25,653,287
|Equity and liabilities
|Capital and reserves
|(13,547,663)
|(6,054,075)
|Borrowings
|28,341,270
|25,342,432
|Trade and other payables
|7,245,750
|4,606,104
|Bank overdraft
|678,900
|65,743
|Retirement benefits
|312,796
|330,032
|Provisions
|376,431
|347,321
|Provisions for environmental rehabilitation
|1,118,659
|1,015,730
|Total equity and liabilities
|24,526,143
|23,653,287
In 2022, Mopani recorded a loss of ZMW5.08 billion (US$ 298.1 million)compared to ZMW 1.46 billion (US$ 74.2 million). The recorded results were due to reduced copper production levels from 72,694 tonnes in 2022 from 87,618 tonnes in 2021. The lower production levels recorded in 2022 was on account of the smelter shutdown for 45-days from August to September 2022. This shutdown was necessitated by maintenance, refurbishment of critical components, and replacement of refractory bricks.
Mopani's future growth prospects hinges on its planned completion and commissioning of expansion capital projects. The Company has planned for a ramped-up production profile as these projects are expected to be commissioned to full capacity by 2027. In addition to spending on its expansion projects, the Company has continued to ensure that sustaining capital is secured and utilised in the best possible way given the current funding limitations. During the year, Mopani has spent US$77.4 million mostly on mining development and the smelter maintenance and refurbishment (2021: US$39 million). The Group remains optimistic with the enormous task ahead to secure funds for Mopani of more than US$300 million to complete the expansion projects over the next three years, as well as an additional US$150 million for sustaining capital over the same period.
Considering the above , and as per the Market Announcement dated 15 June 2022, ZCCM-IH engaged a globally renowned investment bank, Rothschild & Co., South Africa (Pty) Ltd ("Rothschild & Co") to assist ZCCM-IH with the strategic review of Mopani to ensure its sustainability and continued development. Mopani'sfuture will be realised as the expansion projects are progressively completed to be able to produce over 200,000 tonnes of finished copper cathode from 2027 onwards.Therefore, the review is being undertaken to provide strategic options that will ensure Mopani is operating optimally and is expected to be complement by December 2023.
- Kansanshi Royalty Transaction with FQM
After the year end on 31 March 2023, the shareholders of ZCCM-IH approved an agreement for a royalty transaction between ZCCM-IH and First Quantum Minerals Limited. The transaction involved ZCCM-IH conversion of its 20% equity interest in Kansanshi Mining PLC into a 3.1% life of mine royalty.
This transaction is in line with the key objective of the ZCCM-IH strategic plan of maximising value extraction from investments.
The implemented Kansanshi Royalty transaction will ensure the following benefits to ZCCM-IH;
- Guaranteed revenue: ZCCM-IH expected to record consistent and predictable revenue over the entire mine life and will therefore benefit throughout the existence of the KMP mine if it is in operation.
- Greater revenue: Royalty produces greater total revenue over time compared to the dividend model.
- Access to financing: Greater capital accumulation will lead to improved access to financing; and
- Drive portfolio growth: Improved cashflow will allow increased investment into greenfield and brownfield projects.
- Delayed Publication of 2021 and 2022 Financial Statements
In 2021, ZCCM Investments Holdings PLC ("ZCCM-IH" or "the Company") acquired 90% shareholding in Mopani Copper Mines PLC bringing its shareholding to 100%. As a result of this acquisition, an independent valuation of Mopani's assets and liabilities at acquisition was required as per the provisions of the International Financial Reporting Standard 3 (IFRS 3). This process took longer than expected and resulted in delays in finalising the 2021 and subsequently the 2022 Financial Statements. This valuation exercise has now been completed and undergoing further audit reviews.
Considering the above, the 2022 comparative amounts in the statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive , statements of financial position, statement of changes in equity have been updated to reflect the draft valuation results of the fair valuation of assets and liabilities related to the acquisition of 90% shares of Mopani as of 31 March 2021. The key changes made to the 2022 comparative amounts include:
- Accounting for goodwill totalling ZMW 13.3 billion which was recognised at acquisition and impaired in 2021. The accounting treatment of goodwill is in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards; and
- Certain comparative (2021) amounts in the statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income have been re-presented such as revenue, cost of sales, other administration expenses , to ensure consistency.
The Company expects to publish its audited Financial Statements by 31July 2023. In the interim, ZCCM-IH is issuing to the shareholders and the market the unaudited Financial Results for the year ended 31 December 2022. The unaudited financial results for the year ended 2021 were issued in 2022.
- OUTLOOK
ZCCM-IH continues to position itself to pursue more opportunities in the mining sector. As per ZCCM-IH strategy, which is focused on mining and mining related investments, the Company will seek mutually beneficial investments. ZCCM-IH is pursuing specific projects in gold, manganese, copper, cobalt as way of maximising value extraction and improving shareholder value.
ZCCM-IH's focus going forward continues to be:
- Raising both short-term as well long-term capital to support mining and mining related investments within the group. Critical to this is the raising of adequate capital for Mopani to enable the growth and sustainability of the mine ;
- Implementation of more predictable alternative income streams such as royalty model;
- Continued research and development to support investments in viable mining and mineral value Addition projects;
- Continued implementation of the turnaround plans for loss making investee companies; and
- Divestment from non-viable and non-mining related investments.
By Order of the Board
Charles Mjumphi
Company Secretary
Issued on 29 June 2023
APPENDICES
US DOLLAR ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|31 Dec
2022
|31 Dec
2021
|US$'000
|US$'000
|Gross (loss)/profit
|(161,277)
|8,358
|Operating (loss)/profit
|(196,773)
|(676,634)
|Net finance income
|(106,384)
|(44,014)
|Share of profit of equity accounted investees
|94,026
|152,697
|(Loss) before tax
|(209,131)
|(567,951)
|Income tax (expense) /credit
|(14,634)
|3,378
|(Loss)/profit for the year
|(223,765)
|(564,573)
|Earnings per share (US$)
|(1.39)
|(3.51)
|Basic and diluted earnings per share (US$)
|(1.39)
|(3.51)
|
US DOLLAR ABRIDGED COMPANY STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|31 Dec
2021
|31 Dec
2020
|US$'000
|US$'000
|Investment income
|288,347
|49,203
|Revenue from contracts with customers
|46
|4,057
|Operating profit
|237,788
|93,601
|Net finance income
|25,851
|(12,807)
|Profit before tax
|263,639
|80,794
|Income tax credit/(expense)
|(13,860)
|4,379
|Profit for the year
|249,779
|85,173
|Earnings per share (US$)
|1.55
|0.53
|Basic and diluted earnings per share (US$)
|1.55
|0.53
|
US DOLLAR ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|31 Dec 2022
|31 Dec 2021
|US$'000
|US$'000
|Assets
|Property, plant, and equipment
|756,962
|777,599
|Exploration and evaluation asset
|2,767
|2,077
|Intangible assets
|275,657
|280,844
|Investment property
|11,120
|11,541
|Investments in associates
|840,596
|1,024,655
|Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|69,375
|87,533
|Trade and other receivables
|162,390
|79,875
|Environmental Protection Fund
|5,231
|5,231
|Deferred tax assets
|6,805
|20,463
|Inventories
|295,855
|280,927
|Trade and other receivables
|42,256
|196,018
|Term deposits
|295,815
|39,248
|Cash and cash equivalents
|18,234
|11,084
|Assets held for sale
|116,536
|88,771
|Total assets
|2,899,599
|2,905,866
|
Equity and liabilities
|Capital and reserves
|627,889
|864,049
|Borrowings
|1,522,053
|1,473,659
|Retirement benefits
|10,134
|5,781
|Provisions for environmental rehabilitation
|67,640
|71,973
|Bank overdraft
|38,118
|4,230
|Borrowings
|47,883
|47,883
|Trade and other payables
|412,750
|287,966
|Provisions
|27,015
|22,739
|Current tax liabilities
|10,533
|12,161
|Retirement benefits
|7,707
|14,649
|Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale
|127,877
|100,776
|Total equity and liabilities
|2,899,599
|2,905,866
|
US DOLLAR ABRIDGED COMPANY STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|31 Dec 2022
|31 Dec 2021
|US$'000
|US$'000
|Assets
|Property, plant, and equipment
|7,408
|6,702
|Intangible assets
|198
|149
|Investment property
|11,120
|11,541
|Investments in subsidiaries
|22,437
|19,688
|Investments in associates
|900,507
|1,236,940
|Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|69,375
|87,533
|Trade and other receivables
|53,076
|40,613
|Deferred tax assets
|14,345
|28,104
|Inventory
|830
|1,159
|Trade and other receivables
|9,629
|11,878
|Term deposits
|295,815
|38,003
|Cash and cash equivalents
|2,525
|4,893
|Assets held for sale
|8,071
|25,874
|Total assets
|1,395,336
|1,513,077
|Equity and liabilities
|Capital and reserves
|1,369,440
|1,486,662
|Borrowings
|-
|-
|Retirement benefits
|514
|616
|Provisions for environmental rehabilitation
|2,180
|4,799
|Borrowings
|-
|68
|Trade and other payables
|6,703
|7,017
|Provisions
|6,021
|1,773
|Current tax liabilities
|10,478
|12,142
|Total equity and liabilities
|1,395,336
|1,513,077
